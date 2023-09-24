Back

Mum in M'sia holds cane while riding motorcycle to supervise son running

"Be strong brother. Life is as hard as the rotan your mother is carrying," the TikToker wrote.

Keyla Supharta | September 24, 2023, 05:32 PM

A mother in Malaysia was determined to make her son exercise.

A 24-second video uploaded on TikTok shows a passenger filming a boy jogging along a sidewalk in Kampar, a town in Perak, Malaysia.

Trailing closely behind the boy is a woman who is riding a motorcycle with a rotan in her left hand.

@farhinjeffry semangat dik , hidup ni keras mcm rotan yang mak kau bawak tu 🤣 #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #masukberanda ♬ Jiwa Yang Bersedih - Ghea Indrawari

The video was accompanied with a caption: "Every effort will surely yield a result."

The video has caused a buzz on social media, amassing 977.6k views at the time of writing.

Mum knows best

The 24-second clip received positive responses on TikTok, with many commenters motivating the boy and praising the mother's efforts.

"Because your mother wants the best for you. You will feel like your mother is forcing you now. [But] one day you will realise it's all for your own good.

"Don't worry bro. It will only be painful at the start. After that you will be grateful," another commenter wrote.

"Sometimes you have to learn in a hard way in order to achieve something. One day you will definitely thank your mum for this," one user wrote.

