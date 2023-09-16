Back

M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

That's one determined person.

Julia Yee | September 16, 2023, 11:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A rider of a Malaysian-plated motorcycle was allegedly caught on camera trying to steal someone's motorbike parts.

After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident dated Sep. 14, a friend of the motorbike's owner sent it to the SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

What could have been evidence of a theft turned into somewhat of an amusing spectacle which showed the culprit leaving after failing to steal anything, then returning to try again, only to fail once more.

First attempt

The CCTV footage did not display a clear view of the scene, but most of the happenings were narrated by the motorbike's owner.

In the clip, a blurry figure could be seen alongside the parked motorcycle.

The motorcycle was said to be a "new" one, and looked pretty flashy with intricate gold embellishments printed on its body.

Image via SGRV

The motorbike owner could be heard saying off-camera: "There! He [is trying] to shake my thing! Then cannot."

Image via SGRV

The thing in question was presumably one of his bike's side mirrors or some other equipment attached to his vehicle.

It seemed like the thief did indeed fail to detach whatever he had had his eye on, and decided to abandon the whole operation.

He jumped onto his own bike and drove off.

Image via SGRV

"Cannot, he go already," narrated the motorbike owner.

But this wasn't the last we saw of him.

One more time

Just mere seconds later, the thief seemed to experience a renewed surge of determination.

He did a u-turn and returned to the scene of the (almost) crime to try again.

Image via SGRV

"Try one more time sia," the motorbike's owner commented.

But the thief failed again and left empty-handed the second time.

He did, however, leave some scratches on the shiny new motorbike.

Image via SGRV

Comments left on the Facebook post expressed disdain towards the suspect and urged the motorbike owner to lodge a police report.

While the poster did not mention whether or not they alerted the police, he did throw out an impassioned public service warning:

"Nothing was stolen, but the hassle he left behind cost money, fellow bikers please be alert and look out for this idiot!!! Try not to park your fancy bike beside him or please watch out for him."

Related story

Top images via SGRV

13 southern parks in S'pore to be enhanced, including 3 'Destination Parks' with unique features

The planned Destination Parks are HortPark, Labrador Nature Park and West Coast Park.

September 16, 2023, 10:53 AM

New 2.2km section of Pasir Panjang Park connects it to West Coast Park, features 3 repurposed shipping container shelters

Great for cyclists and hikers.

September 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

NSF allegedly took over 2,300 photos & videos of men showering in SAF Commando camp

He reportedly visited the SMU campus to do the same thing as well.

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

Firsthand from Bugis: In this free choir, Filipino domestic helpers relive their childhood dreams of stardom

“So for these women, I think it’s important to show them that they are not only cleaners. They can also touch the lives of people, in different ways.”

September 16, 2023, 09:37 AM

I woke up at 3:30am to see dugongs in S'pore waters. I didn't, but it was still great.

Feels like you're not in Singapore.

September 16, 2023, 08:29 AM

Sea of people end up waiting on road on JB side of Causeway on Friday night

Causeway on Friday nights are no joke.

September 16, 2023, 04:23 AM

POV: F1 S'pore Grand Prix Day 1 with 88rising acts like Jackson Wang, Rich Brian & Bibi

88rising's debut stage in Singapore.

September 15, 2023, 08:09 PM

Artists involved in Marvel & DC Comics in S’pore for live drawing & exhibition

Free entry for all.

September 15, 2023, 07:22 PM

Pita Limjaroenrat resigns as Thailand's Move Forward party leader

He invited pop star Taylor Swift to return to Thailand to perform after the 2014 coup d'état cancelled her concert.

September 15, 2023, 07:06 PM

Hardwell & Alan Walker to perform at Marquee S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 respectively

Sold out.

September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.