M'sia motorcyclist allegedly tries twice to steal parts from another motorbike in S'pore condo carpark

A rider of a Malaysian-plated motorcycle was allegedly caught on camera trying to steal someone's motorbike parts.

After reviewing CCTV footage of the incident dated Sep. 14, a friend of the motorbike's owner sent it to the SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

What could have been evidence of a theft turned into somewhat of an amusing spectacle which showed the culprit leaving after failing to steal anything, then returning to try again, only to fail once more.

First attempt

The CCTV footage did not display a clear view of the scene, but most of the happenings were narrated by the motorbike's owner.

In the clip, a blurry figure could be seen alongside the parked motorcycle.

The motorcycle was said to be a "new" one, and looked pretty flashy with intricate gold embellishments printed on its body.

The motorbike owner could be heard saying off-camera: "There! He [is trying] to shake my thing! Then cannot."

The thing in question was presumably one of his bike's side mirrors or some other equipment attached to his vehicle.

It seemed like the thief did indeed fail to detach whatever he had had his eye on, and decided to abandon the whole operation.

He jumped onto his own bike and drove off.

"Cannot, he go already," narrated the motorbike owner.

But this wasn't the last we saw of him.

One more time

Just mere seconds later, the thief seemed to experience a renewed surge of determination.

He did a u-turn and returned to the scene of the (almost) crime to try again.

"Try one more time sia," the motorbike's owner commented.

But the thief failed again and left empty-handed the second time.

He did, however, leave some scratches on the shiny new motorbike.

Comments left on the Facebook post expressed disdain towards the suspect and urged the motorbike owner to lodge a police report.

While the poster did not mention whether or not they alerted the police, he did throw out an impassioned public service warning:

"Nothing was stolen, but the hassle he left behind cost money, fellow bikers please be alert and look out for this idiot!!! Try not to park your fancy bike beside him or please watch out for him."

Top images via SGRV