Motorcyclist, 49, dies after self-skidding along ECP, car driver helping with investigations

A fatal accident along East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday (Sep. 16) took the life of a 49-year-old man.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along ECP towards Changi Airport at 2:10pm on Sep. 16, 2023.

The motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded along the expressway, police added.

The Straits Times reported that the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and fell off. The bike then slid and smashed into a car, believed to be a BMW.

Motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene

The 49-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 65-year-old male car driver is assisting police with ongoing investigations.

Photos and video footage have circulated online, showing the aftermath of the accident.

One police blue tent was placed on the road, while a grey car and a motorcycle can be seen on the rightmost lanes of the expressway.

A separate video also circulated on Telegram, showing a motionless man lying on the road with debris scattered around.

