Motorcyclist, 46, dies after his motorcycle collides with car near Woodleigh

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist passed away in the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive on the evening of Sep. 11, 2023.
The aftermath of the accident was captured by a passer-by who subsequently uploaded the video to a Telegram group.
According to the video, a motorcycle could be seen lying flat on the road in the middle of the junction.
Pieces of the bike were strewn on the road.
A blue vehicle was parked a few metres away from the motorcycle along Bidadari Park Drive.
In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 8:14pm.
The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image via Shin Min Daily News
