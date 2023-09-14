Back

Motorcyclist, 46, dies after his motorcycle collides with car near Woodleigh

The 38-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

Winnie Li | September 14, 2023, 11:16 AM

A 46-year-old male motorcyclist passed away in the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive on the evening of Sep. 11, 2023.

The aftermath of the accident was captured by a passer-by who subsequently uploaded the video to a Telegram group.

According to the video, a motorcycle could be seen lying flat on the road in the middle of the junction.

Pieces of the bike were strewn on the road.

Screenshot via 小孩子/Telegram

A blue vehicle was parked a few metres away from the motorcycle along Bidadari Park Drive.

Screenshot via 小孩子/Telegram

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 8:14pm.

The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

