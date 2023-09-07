‘You never know when it might be the last time you see someone’: 4 S’pore healthcare workers on why they do what they do

Working in healthcare is no bed of roses.

While some might be drawn to jobs in this industry due to lofty ambitions and ideals, the reality can be a challenging, emotional, demanding, and thankless one.

Nevertheless, four healthcare professionals, having entered the workforce for several years, share that the blood, sweat and tears are what make their jobs all the more fulfilling.

They elaborate more on some of their most memorable experiences from the job, and how that changed their perception of what they do.

Helping a victim of abuse

A medical social worker at SingHealth Polyclinics, Jae Shi Cheng Zi Jing recalled how resolving a case of domestic abuse gave him a sense of satisfaction. He has had six years of experience in the field.

Although the 32-year-old’s job may not be what immediately comes to mind when one thinks of healthcare, Shi provides counselling, psychotherapy and financial counselling to patients.

He also refers patients to appropriate community care resources, such as those who require intermediate to long-term care.

Shi’s most memorable and heart-thumping case occurred during the Covid-19 Circuit Breaker period.

At the time, he was a duty CARE officer manning the National Care Hotline, dishing out psychological support and advice to the public during the pandemic.

One day, right before his shift ended at midnight, he received a call, only to hear a woman on the other end of the line repeatedly screaming “Call the police!”.

“Immediately, I felt trepidation at the possibility of someone in great danger,” Shi said.

The woman shared that her husband had accused her of cheating on him, and was screaming at her and calling her a liar.

She had locked herself in the bedroom with her young child before calling the hotline.

Shi shared that during the call, he could hear loud banging and a man’s voice screaming in the background.

He assured the victim that seeking out a safe place for herself and her kid, such as the bedroom, was the right thing to do.

This affirmation made the victim more confident, and she attempted to try to placate her husband using “non-violent communication techniques” under Shi’s guidance.

The husband eventually managed to calm down and agreed to talk things out.

Shi described this case as “the most nerve-racking 40 minutes of his career” as it was the first time he was attending to a crisis in real time over the phone.

He attributes the ability to help the victim resolve her conflict to his prior experience in supporting some crisis cases at SingHealth Polyclinics, as well as his training in crisis intervention and psychological first aid.

Going through these challenges has simply reminded him of his commitment to the job, and why he became a medical social worker in the first place.

“This experience serves as a good reminder of why I chose to be a Medical Social Worker, and reaffirmed my commitment to alleviate my patients’ adversities and improve their quality of life.”

Death is part of the job

As a speech therapist at Yishun Health, Chew Su Li encountered an elderly patient who forced her to rethink her conventional treatment approach.

The 27-year-old was doing a rotation at a community hospital, when a patient, Henry* (names with asterisks are not their real names), was admitted for rehabilitation after suffering a stroke.

Henry had a nasogastric tube, which is a catheter inserted through the nose and into the stomach, as he was unable to swallow properly.

Although he did not seem to be in much discomfort initially, Chew observed that his respiratory status was not at its best, and simply saying a few words rendered him breathless.

The plan was thus to trial some rehabilitation so Henry could swallow, as well as to explore speech rehabilitation.

“Following our first session, I remember trying very hard to see him as he did not allow me to feed him much, and would decline reviews. As a result, he remained on tube feeding for a period of time and started feeling frustrated with it,” Chew shared.

Despite trying out different ways to motivate Henry, such as by offering him his favourite food and reducing the number of therapy sessions he had to attend in a day through joint sessions or staggering sessions with other therapists, they “were still not making much progress”.

After some discussion with her teammates and family on how to provide Henry with the best quality of life, it was decided that Henry’s feeding tube would be removed, and he would be allowed to consume orally, while acknowledging the risk of food and water entering his lungs.

“He did look happier without the tube,” Chew reflected.

However, Henry’s situation did not improve even without the feeding tube, and he struggled greatly with his breathing difficulties, which was “one of the most significant issues that caused him distress”.

As such, Henry’s mobility was greatly reduced, and his movement was mostly limited to the bed, the geriatric chair, the toilet, and very rarely, the TV lounge.

His slurred speech and breathlessness also made it difficult for him to convey his needs or any discomfort he felt. Engaging Henry in therapy became “a struggle”, and Chew was at a loss as to how she could assist him in his recovery.

It was only on Chew’s second last week of rotation that there was a breakthrough with Henry.

Chew happened to come across the elderly man who was awake just as she was about to end her shift, and she brought him to the TV lounge.

Unexpectedly, Henry was willing to engage with the nurses at the time. However, his slurred speech made it difficult for others to understand him and he had trouble writing legibly.

Eventually, Chew provided him with a picture board that he could use to indicate his basic needs.

“For the first time, I saw him smile, and all of us were really excited even though he told us that he could not wait to get out of here. We also took the chance to take him on a tour around the ward and greet some of the other patients.”

Unbeknownst to Chew, this would be the last time she would speak to Henry.

“Over the weekend, he became drowsier and more breathless, and was no longer adequately awake to engage in more sessions,” Chew said.

It was Chew’s final week of rotation at the hospital when, by chance, she found herself at the ward that Henry was in again. While she was there to check on another patient, she was told to take the opportunity to see Henry for the last time.

“That short period of time in the room, with him lying on the bed and me standing near the entrance, is probably a moment that I’ll never forget.”

The decisions she had to make, including removing Henry’s nasogastric tube, which challenged her usual beliefs and approaches, was a learning lesson for Chew — that healthcare isn’t solely about working towards recovery.

Instead, supporting patients in making the most suitable decisions for themselves at that point in time and on their own terms, even if it is against “medical advice” or one’s beliefs, is equally crucial.

It is something which requires “a shift in mindset [away from that] of attempting to ‘save’ everyone”.

This case was also a reminder to Chew about the fleetingness of life.

“[It taught me to grasp] every single moment because life is full of surprises, and you never know when it might be the last time you see someone.”

Small wins

For Lau Yi Yin, a recent case reminded her that even the tiniest of gestures can mean the most to patients.

As a senior occupational therapist at Jurong Community Hospital, the 29-year-old encountered a patient who, like Henry*, was unable to talk due to a stroke.

Occupational therapists focus on the “empowerment and facilitation of people of all ages facing difficulties participating in meaningful activities of everyday living”, according to the Singapore Association of Occupational Therapists.

When Lau met the patient Jason, there was little information about his life other than that of his medical condition. She only knew he was a middle-aged divorcee and staying with his elderly parents.

Jason had suffered a stroke, which resulted in massive brain bleeding. Following this, he was unable to communicate verbally, and could only make limited gestures with his hands due to weakness in his shoulders.

Although a picture board was provided to Jason, Lau observed that he did not seem interested in using it during the therapy sessions. Instead, he preferred typing on a computer.

Even though he made simple mistakes while typing, this method of communication proved more effective.

“I think it was at that point I realised that I gave him a way to truly express himself and communicate with another person.”

Eventually, Jason managed to type out his life story, and shared with Lau about his family issues. His biggest regret was that he stopped taking blood thinner medication, which unfortunately was what ultimately led to his stroke.

Jason expressed his wish of returning home, as well as for his family to bring to him his personal laptop.

At the moment, he was only able to use the computer to type if he was accompanied by a facilitator.

“He is essentially unable to communicate with anyone even if he has the ability to [without his laptop],” Lau said.

If Jason gets his personal laptop back, it could be placed by his bedside for him to use any time he wants.

What complicated things though, was that his family was estranged.

Jason had little to no contact with his two sons, and a poor relationship with his father.

While he eventually received his laptop, there remained the problem of how Jason would return home.

Lau and a medical social worker attempted to discuss his discharge plan, but due to his rocky relationship with his family, and his “high level of needs”, Jason was sent to a nursing home.

Reflecting on the experience with Jason, Lau shared that sometimes, things don’t always go as planned.

“As a healthcare professional, we always aim for the best for our patients. But in reality there are many limitations and at times we have to aim for those small wins.”

And although Jason was not able to return home, he was grateful to Lau for her help and efforts.

“He still wrote out ‘You’re very good’ and I knew that he really appreciated what I did for him, as I gave him back a means to communicate with the world around him.”

Lifelong love

Heng Shu Fen, who has been a Staff nurse at the Emergency Medicine Department of National University Hospital for a year and eight months, witnessed an elderly couple’s devotion to each other.

She shared how a 91-year-old male patient, Adam*, had sustained a fall and was brought into the Emergency Medicine Department.

As the patient was mostly fluent in Mandarin, Heng assisted in translation during Adam’s stay.

On the same day he was admitted, Adam’s wife was also conveyed to the Emergency Medicine Department due to a back injury. She had sustained a spinal fracture apparently while trying to prevent her husband from falling.

The couple required hospital admission for further care and treatment, but as males and females are separated into different wards when admitted, the husband and wife were unable to stay in the same ward, despite Adam’s heartfelt request to do so.

Heng shared that when Adam found out he would not be able to see his wife, he became “upset and teary”.

It was upon seeing this that Heng’s colleague decided to allow the loving couple some time and privacy together before Adam’s wife was sent to the other ward.

“[In] this moment, I witnessed their care and affection for each other. Both of them cried,” Heng said, describing how she was moved by the couple’s display of affection.

Through this incident, Heng realised that the smallest gestures can mean the most for some.

“This hospitalisation leaves them with many uncertainties [such as] the duration of their rehabilitation and recovery. They do not have any children, but [have to] rely on each other. Being able to witness their meaningful moments gives me a sense of satisfaction and warms… my heart.”

In an industry where a patient’s recovery isn’t always a guarantee, these healthcare workers have learnt to not take things for granted and strive to improve the quality of their patients’ lives in different ways.

If you aspire to be like these healthcare professionals, join the healthcare sector through Healthcare Scholarships. Applications are open from Sep. 1, 2023 to Mar. 31, 2024.

This sponsored article by MOHH made the author even more appreciative of healthcare professionals.

Top photo courtesy of SingHealth Polyclinics, Yishun Health, Jurong Community Hospital and National University Hospital