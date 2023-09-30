Additional U-Save rebates to help cushion impact of water price hike & carbon tax increase

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong recently announced a new support package worth S$1.1 billion to help Singaporeans deal with cost-of-living concerns.

But while the cash payout of up to S$200 to every eligible adult Singaporean may have grabbed the headlines and the public's attention spans, another aspect of the package would also be of help for households in dealing with recent cost increases.

Carbon tax

In Nov. 2022, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced in Parliament that Singapore will progressively increase its carbon tax per tonne for greenhouse gas emissions in phases.

According to Fu, the carbon tax will be raised to S$25 per tonne for 2024 and 2025, then S$45 per tonne in 2026 and beyond. The trajectory of the increase will eventually reach about S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030.

This is intended to give businesses time to plan and carry out their transition to low carbon. Fu added that the tax also serves as an incentive for carbon emitters to reduce their emissions.

Water price hike

On Sep. 27, 2023, PUB announced a hike in water prices by 50 cents per cubic metre over the next two years.

PUB said this increase is due to the rising costs of producing and supplying water, citing factors such as the rising demand for water and external cost pressures.

The price increase will be implemented in two phases — water price will first increase by 20 cents per cubic metre from Apr. 1, 2024, followed by an increase of 30 cents per cubic metre from Apr. 1, 2025.

This would represent an increase in water price of about 2.5 per cent per year since the last price revision.

U-Save rebate to help with rising costs

Although costs are going up, the government has introduced support, especially for lower- and middle-income Singaporeans.

From Jan. 2024 to Dec. 2025, 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive an additional S$20 per quarter of U-save rebates. In other words, it is a total of S$80 per year for two years.

These rebates, which will be disbursed together with regular U-Save rebates, will help cushion the impact of the increases in carbon and water prices in 2024 and 2025, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The additional U-Save rebates will, on average, fully offset the increase in utility bills for one-room to two-room HDB flats over the next two years.

It will also offset about 80 per cent of the increase in utility bills for three-room to four-room HDB flats, and about 65 per cent of the increase in utility bills for larger flats.

MOF added, "On average, this translates to three-room to four-room HDB flats paying about S$2 more per month, and five-room and larger HDB flats paying about S$4 more per month."

Top image from Timothy Newman via Unsplash.