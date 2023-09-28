Migrant worker hospitalised with flesh-eating bacterial infection, medical bills reached S$100,000

A migrant worker in Singapore has been hospitalised after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria.

His bills have since reached S$100,000, and are likely to increase even further.

Flesh-eating bacteria

Operations manager Amjath Khan, 42, who has been working in Singapore for 13 years, came down with the infection following a trip overseas.

His workplace director, Simon Kee, said that Amjath experienced the first symptoms in late August, after returning from a trip to India.

Speaking to Berita Harian, Kee said that Amjath had felt a "strange pain" in his right leg and was prescribed medication for gout from a clinic.

But his symptoms continued to worsen, even after getting a second opinion from another clinic. On Aug. 31, he experienced breathlessness and bad swelling in his legs, and was subsequently conveyed to hospital via an ambulance.

There, he was diagnosed to be infected with necrotising fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria that is potentially fatal.

The bacteria had apparently entered his body through a wound and had since spread to other parts of his body, leading to his breathlessness.

As a result, the doctor had to remove most of the tissue in his leg to prevent the infection from spreading, and even considered amputation.

"It's sad that now I can't walk anymore," Amjath told the Malay language paper. He is currently undergoing treatment at Changi General Hospital, and will need additional treatment including a skin graft and plastic surgery

Surgery needed, appeal launched

On Sep. 23, migrant worker advocate and grassroots leader Gary Haris posted a Facebook appeal for funds to help the afflicted man with his medical expenses.

So far, his medical bills have reached about S$100,000 — a sum which includes a stay in CGH's intensive care unit, where he was hospitalised in critical condition for some days.

This exceeds his company insurance which covers only up to S$15,000.

He will also travel to India for additional treatment. Amjath's expenses and medical treatment are estimated to cost an additional S$25,000, according to Haris.

According to Haris, Amjath is a father of two supporting nine family members as the sole breadwinner, including his father and divorced sister.

In addition, he will not be able to work for a year or more as he recovers from the infection.

If you wish to donate, you can view more details at this link.

