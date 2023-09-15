2 men, aged 34 & 61, arrested after fighting at entrance of Changi condo

Two men, aged 34 and 61, respectively, were arrested by the Singapore Police Force for allegedly engaging in a fight at the entrance of Edelweiss Park condominium, a development located along Flora Road, on the night of Sep. 13.

The fight was captured by a resident of another development located opposite the condominium, who subsequently shared the clip with Mothership.

What happened

At the start of the five-minute video, the two men could be seen standing in close proximity while engaging in a fierce altercation, gesturing at each other.

According to the Mothership reader, the younger man, dressed in a blue T-shirt, is a private hire vehicle driver, whereas the elder man, dressed in white, is believed to be a resident of Edelweiss Park condominium.

After the man in blue made a face at the man in white, the latter almost threw his fist at the former.

They continued quarrelling until the man in white suddenly hit the boot of the other man's vehicle with his right hand.

This gesture immediately enraged the man in blue, who gave the man in white a punch in the face.

The two then began grappling each other until the man in white pushed the man in blue to the ground a few times.

A security guard tried to stop the fight, but his effort was futile.

The two men continued quarrelling for another minute before the man in white picked up his bag from the floor and walked a few steps away from the scene.

He then sat down on the pavement near the exit of the condominium while waiting for the man in blue to retrieve the items he dropped during the fight.

The two men continued yelling and pointing fingers at each other for another minute before the man in white walked up to the man in blue again.

However, their altercation did not escalate this time, thanks to the security officers who intervened.

At the end of the video, the man in white could be seen entering the condominium while being escorted by a security officer.

Police alerted, men arrested

According to the Mothership reader, the police were eventually alerted, and officers interviewed both men.

Afterwards, the man in white was seen entering the condominium while the man in blue was conveyed by an ambulance, added the reader.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 94 Flora Road on Wednesday at about 9:30pm.

The two men were arrested for affray.

The 34-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Mothership reader