MCI warns The Economist bureau chief in S'pore against interfering in domestic politics

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) has issued a warning to the bureau chief of The Economist, Dominic Ziegler, for actions that are considered "interference in our domestic politics".

Ziegler, who also writes on Asia-related issues for the paper's Banyan column, publicly endorsed in writing a local online publication called Jom on Aug. 25, 2023.

He is based in Singapore.

Ziegler compared Singapore to an "illiberal state" and urged locals to embrace an "alternative vision", instead of what was being offered by the state and an allegedly captive media.

In a statement issued on Sep. 8, MCI said it expressed its "clear expectation" to Ziegler that he not do so again.

Crossed the line

"Ziegler’s action clearly crossed the line from reporting on Singapore to participating in Singapore’s domestic affairs," explained the MCI.

"Ziegler has exploited his status in Singapore as a journalist in a prestigious international publication to advocate to Singaporeans for his viewpoint on domestic politics in Singapore, a country which he is not a citizen of."

MCI added that the government does not tolerate foreign interference in domestic politics, and that local politics is reserved "only for Singaporeans".

Foreign correspondents free to report and comment on Singapore

The ministry clarified that foreign correspondents are free to report and comment on the country in their own publications for an international audience, as Ziegler himself has done so regularly.

The government has the right of reply to correct foreign reports that it considers inaccurate or biased, said the MCI.

However, it does not prevent foreign correspondents from engaging anyone they wish here and reporting on Singapore in any way they think fit.

"Many foreign correspondents and media outlets base themselves in Singapore. The Economist itself has expanded its bureau here in recent years, transferring many of its correspondents previously based elsewhere in the region to Singapore. It would not have done so if it did not find Singapore a suitable base for its correspondents."

MCI concluded that it continues to welcome The Economist to operate out of and report on Singapore, provided it complies with the laws and not interfere in domestic politics.

Top image via The Economist