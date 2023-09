[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Those who prefer scrambled eggs will be happy to know that McDonald's Singapore is bringing back its scrambled egg burger.

The burgers come in two patty options — chicken sausage and crispy chicken.

They are available during breakfast hours, from 4am to 11am on weekdays and 4am to 12pm on weekends.

Yum.

Top photo from McDonald's Singapore.