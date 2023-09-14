Back

S'pore man, 48, gets 5 months' jail for abetting 2 Indonesians to be in possession of forged IC

The Indonesians paid S$200 each for the false Singapore ICs.

Winnie Li | September 14, 2023, 02:43 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 48-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to five months' imprisonment on Sep. 14, 2023, for abetting a 28-year-old Indonesian man to be in possession of a forged Singapore identity card.

The Singaporean, Mohamad Norrahhi Bin Noman, was arrested by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at his place of residence at Boon Lay Drive on Jan. 31, ICA revealed in a news release on Sep. 14.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during Norrahhi's sentencing, namely his possession of a forged Singapore IC at his place of residence and abetting another 23-year-old Indonesian man to be in possession of a forged Singapore IC.

The two Indonesians were convicted and sentenced to two months' imprisonment each in January 2023 for possessing a forged Singapore IC.

Investigation findings

Investigations revealed that the 28-year-old Indonesian, Onky Febrian, stayed at Norrahhi's residence after arriving in Singapore on Oct. 31, 2022.

Norrahhi collected S$550 from Onky as a fee for job offers and handed the latter a false Singapore IC, bearing a different identity.

The false IC was a laminated card which purports to be an identity card and was intended to be used for identification purposes when requested by Onky's employer.

Under Norrahhi's instructions, Onky returned to Indonesia on Nov. 15 after working for 14 days in Singapore.

In the same month, he became acquainted with the 23-year-old Indonesian, Asrul Muzahar, who was also interested in seeking employment in Singapore.

Asrul also given a forged IC

On Jan. 8, 2023, Onky and Asrul arrived in Singapore and proceeded to Norrahhi's place of residence.

Both paid a fee of S$200 each for the false Singapore ICs bearing different identities.

Norrahhi also reminded them to memorise the details listed on these identity documents and not to reveal to anyone that they are Indonesians.

The following day, Onky and Asrul started working as cleaners at a mall.

How the offence was uncovered

On Jan. 12, when officers from the Singapore Police Force conducted a routine check on the two Indonesians, they noticed that the details, such as photographs, on the men's identification documents did not match their actual identities.

The pair was subsequently arrested for possession of forged Singapore ICs and referred to ICA.

Further investigations by ICA revealed Norrahhi's identity, which led to his eventual arrest.

Don't possess forged ICs or abet others to do so

ICA emphasised that it takes a serious view of persons possessing forged ICs and/ or abetting others to be in possession of these forged ICs.

It also reminded members of the public that a person who is convicted of knowingly possessing a forged IC could face a fine not exceeding S$10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Those convicted of abetting such an offence may be sentenced with the same punishment.

Top image via Mothership

2 seniors found dead in Bukit Merah & Sembawang HDB flats on same day

Based on preliminary investigations for both cases, the police do not suspect foul play.

September 14, 2023, 02:22 PM

POFMA order issued to East Asia Forum over commentary written by NUS professor

The article, published on Aug. 18, 2023, was written by an assistant professor at the Department of Chinese Studies.

September 14, 2023, 02:04 PM

Long queues in Orchard on Cedric Grolet S'pore opening day

The dedication.

September 14, 2023, 01:13 PM

Pizza Hut S'pore launches Korean-inspired menu including army stew pizza & Hawaiian tteokbokki

Daebak combination.

September 14, 2023, 12:35 PM

72% of S'pore households recycle in 2023, up by 8% in 2 years: NEA survey

A higher proportion of respondents were also more aware of the common items that can be recycled.

September 14, 2023, 11:25 AM

M'sia PM Anwar meets with PM Lee as part of 1-day working visit, discuss special economic zone

Anwar is expected to visit Singapore again later in the year for the annual Leaders' Retreat.

September 14, 2023, 11:24 AM

Lawrence Wong: World facing 'grave challenges', 'less benign environment' for smaller states like S'pore

Singapore has to adapt, he said.

September 14, 2023, 11:18 AM

Motorcyclist, 46, dies after his motorcycle collides with car near Woodleigh

The 38-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

September 14, 2023, 11:16 AM

POFMA order issued to Plan B podcast over interview with hacker who claimed he hacked MINDEF, SLA

The hacker made several false claims about his experience in prison from 2013 to 2016 as well as an encounter with the police in 2021.

September 14, 2023, 10:56 AM

Tampines bakery sells popular stuffed donuts & opens only 4 days a week

Very nice.

September 14, 2023, 10:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.