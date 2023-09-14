S'pore man, 48, gets 5 months' jail for abetting 2 Indonesians to be in possession of forged IC

A 48-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to five months' imprisonment on Sep. 14, 2023, for abetting a 28-year-old Indonesian man to be in possession of a forged Singapore identity card.

The Singaporean, Mohamad Norrahhi Bin Noman, was arrested by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at his place of residence at Boon Lay Drive on Jan. 31, ICA revealed in a news release on Sep. 14.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during Norrahhi's sentencing, namely his possession of a forged Singapore IC at his place of residence and abetting another 23-year-old Indonesian man to be in possession of a forged Singapore IC.

The two Indonesians were convicted and sentenced to two months' imprisonment each in January 2023 for possessing a forged Singapore IC.

Investigation findings

Investigations revealed that the 28-year-old Indonesian, Onky Febrian, stayed at Norrahhi's residence after arriving in Singapore on Oct. 31, 2022.

Norrahhi collected S$550 from Onky as a fee for job offers and handed the latter a false Singapore IC, bearing a different identity.

The false IC was a laminated card which purports to be an identity card and was intended to be used for identification purposes when requested by Onky's employer.

Under Norrahhi's instructions, Onky returned to Indonesia on Nov. 15 after working for 14 days in Singapore.

In the same month, he became acquainted with the 23-year-old Indonesian, Asrul Muzahar, who was also interested in seeking employment in Singapore.

Asrul also given a forged IC

On Jan. 8, 2023, Onky and Asrul arrived in Singapore and proceeded to Norrahhi's place of residence.

Both paid a fee of S$200 each for the false Singapore ICs bearing different identities.

Norrahhi also reminded them to memorise the details listed on these identity documents and not to reveal to anyone that they are Indonesians.

The following day, Onky and Asrul started working as cleaners at a mall.

How the offence was uncovered

On Jan. 12, when officers from the Singapore Police Force conducted a routine check on the two Indonesians, they noticed that the details, such as photographs, on the men's identification documents did not match their actual identities.

The pair was subsequently arrested for possession of forged Singapore ICs and referred to ICA.

Further investigations by ICA revealed Norrahhi's identity, which led to his eventual arrest.

Don't possess forged ICs or abet others to do so

ICA emphasised that it takes a serious view of persons possessing forged ICs and/ or abetting others to be in possession of these forged ICs.

It also reminded members of the public that a person who is convicted of knowingly possessing a forged IC could face a fine not exceeding S$10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Those convicted of abetting such an offence may be sentenced with the same punishment.

Top image via Mothership