S'pore youths & seniors become mahjong kakis at Toa Payoh West CC

Mahjong is a popular pastime among Singaporeans, regardless of age and gender.

A group of students from Dunman High School used this activity as an opportunity to engage seniors and to bridge the intergenerational gap in Singapore.

Mahjong Together

"Mahjong Together", an initiative at Toa Payoh West Community Club was started in February 2022.

A year and a half later, the initiative has grown to welcome 20 seniors and 20 youths every weekend.

No money is involved when the participants play mahjong at the community club but points will be recorded to add a slight competitive edge to the game.

Acting Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat, who is the Member of Parliament for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC), shared with Mothership that the community club is exploring the possibility of increasing the group size to 40 seniors and 40 youths and will try to find a suitable space as long as there is sufficient demand.

Chee added that it gives seniors something to look forward to weekly and the companionship that they get from these weekly sessions ensure seniors are not isolated at home; the initiative is part of the "Healthier SG" movement that focuses on preventive health.

He pointed out other ways that elderly people can stay engaged and stay active, such as Zumba and Qi Gong.

Senior and young mahjong players became friends

While what initially kept the mahjong sessions going might have been the tips and techniques that the seasoned players were able and willing to impart, these senior friends now occupy a space in young people's hearts.

Chee said the participants really enjoy bonding over mahjong, as they share about their life and experiences while they play; some of the seniors even made friends with the younger players after the weekly interaction.

He recalled a heartwarming incident where one of the youths volunteered to go to a senior's house to help her out after the latter shared about having trouble with using her washing machine.

One of the young organisers also shared their appreciation towards seniors who brought back souvenirs from their overseas trips.

Once there was a senior who lugged a bag of canned food and shampoos to share with her younger friends.

"You feel like they're actually thinking of you even when they're not here," one of the organisers said.

For some of the elderly, turning up for the weekly mahjong sessions is a show of support for these young Singaporeans.

Vincent said, "It's rewarding for them to see how young Singaporeans are gaining confidence in leading this project and develop a sense of compassion towards seniors."

