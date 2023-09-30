Back

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

Sulaiman Daud | September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

Visitors to McDonald's in Japan, especially fans of seafood, may want to check out an interesting menu item.

Announced on Sep. 18, the new Puripuri Ebi Purio prawn nugget menu item is an alternative to regular chicken nuggets.

According to SoraNews24the nuggets were released on Sep. 20 in Japan. "Puripuri" means tender, "Ebi" means shrimp or prawn, and "Purio" is a play on "Filet-O", which is what the Filet-O-Fish burger is called in Japan.

TimeOut reported that the nuggets were first made available back in 2006 as a one-off, seasonal menu item.

Somehow, they decided to bring it back — but also for a limited period — until the end of October 2023.

Despite being a seafood item, it also reportedly contains traces of beef, TimeOut added.

The nuggets cost 260 yen (S$2.40) for a five-piece box.

Taste test

One TikTok creator, Luca Raponi (@thatchitalian_guy), bought some of the nuggets and shared his experience.

Screenshot from @thatchitalian_guy TikTok.

He mentioned that he didn't get any dipping sauce to go with the nuggets, but according to TimeOut, they're already seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic.

Crunching down, Raponi gave his enthusiastic approval.

Screenshot from @thatchitalian_guy TikTok.

"I should have bought 15, five is not enough," he said.

He explained that there were actual pieces of prawns or shrimp in the nuggets, with shrimp/prawn paste, fried up with bread crumbs.

"This, by far, is the best thing McDonald's has released this year," he added.

@thatchitalian_guy MacDonald in Japan may have just released the best thing yet🦐 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #macdonalds #mac #japan #japanmacdonald🇯🇵 #nugget #chickennugget #tiktokfood #japanfoodie ♬ Funk It Up - John Etkin-Bell

Another reason for you to go to Japan

Top image from @thatchitalian_guy TikTok and McDonald's Japan.

