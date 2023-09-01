Macaque at Punggol Waterway seen dragging along lifeless baby macaque

One park-goer in Singapore recently came across a tragic sight.

Fiona CS told Mothership she was visiting the park connector near Punggol Waterway when she spotted a large troop of about 20 to 30 macaques.

Sad sight

She shared in a Sep. 1 Facebook post that as she got closer to the creatures, she noticed one macaque in particular "holding a black object that looks like a cloth".

Initially, Fiona noticed the object had a tail, and thought it was a snake.

"Upon realising what she was dragging, my gut turned sick," she said.

The macaque was dragging around a dead baby macaque.

"Seeing the limp infant being lifted, dropped and dragged, my heart wrenches. Holding it close to her nose smelling it, like trying to wake the infant," she added.

Graphic content warning: Some readers may find the video and images below distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Other macaques were with their babies

Three other adult macaques were moving along near what Fiona believed to be the mother and her dead infant.

In stark contrast, ahead of them was the rest of the troop, which included other female macaques with their babies, very much alive, clinging onto them.

Fiona also noticed that the macaques had managed to overturn two rubbish bins along the PCN, and pulled out the trash bag from within.

Reflecting on the incident, Fiona described the moment she witnessed as something akin to a scene from a documentary.

"I only thought I would see such tragic moment on documentary. It was the hardest moment in some time. I hope that mum would let go the infant soon and find peace in her heart. [sic]"

Do not feed wildlife

According to the National Parks Board's (NParks) advisory, macaques naturally inhabit forested areas and can also be found in mangroves.

However, being a forest fringe animal, they also frequent their immediate surroundings to explore and forage for food.

Innately curious, these monkeys may visit homes to explore or to seek food.

As with any other wildlife in Singapore, do not feed macaques.

When the monkeys get used to being fed by humans, they reduce their natural inclination to forage in the forest.

The forest provides enough food for macaques, whose natural diet includes insects, leaves, flowers and fruits.

More information on how to monkey-proof your home can be found on NParks' website as well.

Macaques also associate plastic bags with food, so avoid bringing those into parks and nature reserves, and use a backpack instead.

Should you encounter a macaque, remain calm and quiet. Do not make sudden movements or direct eye contact.

Do not hit or corner the macaque.

Members of the public can call NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they require further assistance.

Top photo from Fiona CS / FB