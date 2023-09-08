Man, 57, found dead on clothes drying rack at foot of Lorong 5 Toa Payoh HDB

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of death. Reader discretion is advised.

A 57-year-old man was found dead on a clothes drying rack at the foot of Block 38 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on the morning of Sep. 8, 2023.

A Mothership reader sent photos of the scene showing SCDF officers freeing the man from the rack before using a white sheet to cover him up.

Undertakers then ferried the man off in a body bag, leaving a pool of blood behind.

Someone heard a wail before a thud

Neighbours reported that the man lived on the 11th floor. A helper on the 10th floor told Shin Min Daily News that she heard a man wailing before a loud thud around 9am.

Another witness, surnamed Chen, 74, told Shin Min that he spotted multiple police officers on the ground floor and grew curious.

He then scanned the area from his window and was shocked to see a shirtless man, clad in black shorts, hanging lifelessly on a clothes drying rack.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police said, "Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing."

Top photo via Mothership reader