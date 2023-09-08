Back

Man, 57, found dead on clothes drying rack at foot of Lorong 5 Toa Payoh HDB

He allegedly fell from the 11th floor. Investigations are ongoing.

Ruth Chai | September 08, 2023, 09:06 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of death. Reader discretion is advised.

A 57-year-old man was found dead on a clothes drying rack at the foot of Block 38 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on the morning of Sep. 8, 2023.

A Mothership reader sent photos of the scene showing SCDF officers freeing the man from the rack before using a white sheet to cover him up.

Photo via Mothership reader

Undertakers then ferried the man off in a body bag, leaving a pool of blood behind.

Photo via Mothership reader

Someone heard a wail before a thud

Neighbours reported that the man lived on the 11th floor. A helper on the 10th floor told Shin Min Daily News that she heard a man wailing before a loud thud around 9am.

Another witness, surnamed Chen, 74, told Shin Min that he spotted multiple police officers on the ground floor and grew curious.

He then scanned the area from his window and was shocked to see a shirtless man, clad in black shorts, hanging lifelessly on a clothes drying rack.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police said, "Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing."

Top photo via Mothership reader

PM Lee to attend G20 Summit in India from Sep. 8-10

He will discuss topics such as multilateralism and sustainable development.

September 08, 2023, 08:38 PM

High Court throws out IndoChine group CEO Michael Ma's dangerous driving charge appeal

He accepted the fine of S$3,500 for reversing 50m from a roadblock, but he appealed against the 15-month driving disqualification term.

September 08, 2023, 07:44 PM

Heaviest rainfall in Hong Kong in 140 years: 2 dead more than 100 hurt

Floods forced schools, malls, offices and Hong Kong's stock market to shut down.

September 08, 2023, 07:40 PM

Passengers stuck on SIA plane in Shanghai for 8 hours only for flight to be cancelled

All affected customers were rebooked on other flights on Sep. 7 and have since departed Shanghai, said SIA.

September 08, 2023, 07:04 PM

Man allegedly exposed himself to woman at West Coast Park, chased down by her husband, police report made

Police confirmed a report was lodged.

September 08, 2023, 06:35 PM

Woman, 26, dies after fall from height at Bayshore Road condo

Investigations are ongoing.

September 08, 2023, 06:07 PM

S'pore sends 22 ambulances to Ukraine

9 ambulances and 2 fire engines were sent previously.

September 08, 2023, 05:41 PM

S'pore finance consultant, 50, loses S$60,000 after downloading app to buy cheap beer seen on Facebook ad

He was tricked into revealing his bank details when scammers sent him a S$10 'rebate'.

September 08, 2023, 05:29 PM

Geo, a 19-year-old Philippine eagle at S'pore Bird Paradise, dies

Geo liked to keep his personal space neat and tidy, and he would spend much of his time in his aviary arranging his nest to his liking.

September 08, 2023, 04:52 PM

S'pore-JB KTMB train tickets for Chinese New Year eve 2024 sold out in less than a day

Sale of tickets open six months in advance.

September 08, 2023, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.