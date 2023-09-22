S'pore woman lied to police that colleagues sexually assaulted, raped her, as she wanted ride home

A woman in Singapore, who had drinks in a hotel room with some colleagues, lied to her aunt they had sexually assaulted and raped her, so the latter would book her a Grab ride home.

Her aunt subsequently accompanied her to lodge a police report, where she repeated the lie to police officers in September 2021.

Two days after making the false statements, however, she admitted in a police interview that the sex was consensual.

Siti Junaidah binte Azahar, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges of giving false information to a public servant, in a hearing on Sep. 20, 2023.

The court heard that she had worked with the three implicated men, aged 20, 21, and 25 at RedMart for a short period of time in August 2021.

Her first statement

According to court documents, Siti lodged a police report in the early morning of Sep. 6, 2021, stating she had been raped by her colleagues in a hotel room.

In a police interview later that day, she provided more details on what had happened.

Siti said she agreed to have drinks with a friend at a hotel in Lavender, on Sep. 4.

According to her account, her friend and three of her colleagues were present in the hotel room when she arrived at about 11pm.

As the night went on, the four drank whisky mixed with soft drinks.

Siti said she felt tipsy after drinking about four cups of whisky, so she dozed off on the bed.

Claimed colleagues sexually assaulted, raped her

She claimed that when she woke up, the three men took turns to sexually assault or rape her.

This allegedly happened on the morning of Sep. 5.

Siti said she eventually left the hotel room on Sep. 6 at about 1am, when her aunt booked her a Grab ride.

She added that she did not speak much to anyone else from that morning where the alleged offences happened, to when she left the hotel.

Admits to lies two days later

After the report was lodged, police processed the hotel room and seized the leftover alcohol, mixer drinks and linen for investigations.

They also brought in two of Siti's colleagues, the 20-year-old and 21-year-old, for interrogation.

Two days after her first interview, Siti admitted that she had lied to the police.

In an interview on Sep. 8, she also revealed that she had consensual sex with the two men.

Siti confessed that she had lied because she wanted to leave the hotel room, but did not have money to get home.

To convince her aunt to book her a Grab ride home, she had texted her cousin and lied that the three men had "done something to her".

This worked, and she got her ride home.

However, her aunt later accompanied her to Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre to lodge a report, and she maintained the lie.

Court documents did not reveal why Siti chose to own up to the truth.

Probation report called

The sentencing has been adjourned to Nov. 1, as the judge has called for a report to assess the accused's suitability for probation.

This is usually offered to first-time offenders aged between 16 and 21.

Those found guilty of giving false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

