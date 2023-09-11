Hackers delete 2 years' worth of old posts from former WP MP Leon Perera's Facebook page

Leon Perera's Facebook profile has apparently been hacked.

Still has some access

Perera is a former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

He put up a Facebook post on Sep. 11, saying that he still had "some access" to his account.

This was his first post since his affair with fellow WP member Nicole Seah came to light in July 2023.

Both Perera and Seah have resigned from WP.

Mothership understands that Perera's profile pic was changed on the evening of Sep. 10, 2023.

Hackers deleting his old posts

In his September 2023 post, Perea said the hackers had deleted over two years' worth of old posts on his Facebook page.

Mothership understands that before this hacking incident, Perera's last post was on Jul. 6, 2023.

As of the time of writing, the second most recent post on his page was dated Jun. 17, 2021.

Working with Meta team

Perera said he was working with Meta to address the hack.

You can read his full Facebook post below:

Top image screenshot from Facebook