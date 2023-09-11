Back

Hackers delete 2 years' worth of old posts from former WP MP Leon Perera's Facebook page

Perera said he was working with Meta to address the issue.

Fiona Tan | September 11, 2023, 04:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Leon Perera's Facebook profile has apparently been hacked.

Still has some access

Perera is a former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

He put up a Facebook post on Sep. 11, saying that he still had "some access" to his account.

This was his first post since his affair with fellow WP member Nicole Seah came to light in July 2023.

Both Perera and Seah have resigned from WP.

Mothership understands that Perera's profile pic was changed on the evening of Sep. 10, 2023.

Image screenshot at 6:57pm on Sep. 10, 2023 from Facebook.

Hackers deleting his old posts

In his September 2023 post, Perea said the hackers had deleted over two years' worth of old posts on his Facebook page.

Mothership understands that before this hacking incident, Perera's last post was on Jul. 6, 2023.

As of the time of writing, the second most recent post on his page was dated Jun. 17, 2021.

Working with Meta team

Perera said he was working with Meta to address the hack.

You can read his full Facebook post below:

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from Facebook

New container hotel with 2 floors in Gardens by the Bay, prices start at S$500+

For up to four people.

September 11, 2023, 01:34 PM

M'sian, 27, working in S'pore, shows how he spends about S$13 a day on food & transport

Cai fan powers the economy.

September 11, 2023, 01:24 PM

Sneak peek at what's on the menu at Cédric Grolet S'pore

Délicieuse.

September 11, 2023, 12:14 PM

I asked my Korean colleague where to find good & authentic Korean food. We ended up in Kallang.

Seoul far, seoul good.

September 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

Endangered Malayan tapir seen running along Punggol park connector at 6:30am, overtakes cyclist

It sounded like a horse galloping.

September 11, 2023, 11:49 AM

S'pore comedian Mayiduo really bungee jumps 47m after breaking Shopee 9.9 sales target

It was quite a feat as the comedian is known for his 108kg weight.

September 11, 2023, 11:16 AM

Man, 30, from Sri Lanka charged with alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

September 11, 2023, 11:03 AM

Hygiene grade of food stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

With effect from Sep. 8, 2023

September 11, 2023, 02:38 AM

9 out of 146 Air China passengers sustained minor injuries related to smoke inhalation & abrasions during evacuation

Air China and Changi Airport Group are providing assistance to all passengers and crew members.

September 11, 2023, 12:13 AM

Man, 39, arrested for allegedly attacking another man, 40, with knife at Jalan Besar

Two knives and the victim's shirt were seized.

September 10, 2023, 11:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.