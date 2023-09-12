Back

'King the Land' actor Lee Junho coming to S'pore on Dec. 8, 2023

Fasiha Nazren | September 12, 2023, 02:36 PM

South Korean actor and K-pop group 2PM member Lee Junho is coming to Singapore.

He will be in town on Dec. 8 as part of his "Junho The Moment" fan meeting tour.

Singapore is one of his eight Asian destinations on the tour.

His tour will also make stops in Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, Taipei, Macau and Manila.

More details will be available soon.

Lee is recently most known for his lead role in the K-drama "King The Land", where he acts alongside actress and Girls' Generation member Im YoonA.

He, along with the 2PM members, just concluded their 15th-anniversary concert on Sep. 9 and 10 in Seoul.

Top image from @le2jh and @livenationsg on Instagram.

