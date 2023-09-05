Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee owner to sell recipe, says eldest son can't carry on his business

Tan Kue Kim, the founder of Kim's Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, put up an advertisement on Sep. 3, 2023, in an attempt to sell his business.

The reason?

The F&B boss said his eldest son, Tan Hock Yong, was incapable of carrying on the eatery because the latter kept failing to run his own businesses over the last 30 years.

Kue Kim, who is 78 years old this year, was well-known for frying Hokkien mee while wearing a long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and a Rolex watch, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He began learning the trade under the watchful eyes of his cousin at the age of 13 near Changi Village and has been frying Hokkien mee for 65 years.

Eldest son 'incapable' of carrying on his business

Speaking to Shin Min, Kue Kim shared that he has been considering selling his business over the last few years as he is getting older and felt it would be a pity if his secret recipe was not passed on.

"For now, only my eldest son is in the food and beverage industry. My younger son and my daughter are in other industries, so they will not be able to take over my business," said Kue Kim.

While he had previously thought about handing his business to his eldest son, he decided to look elsewhere for a successor and pass on his trade.

This is because he believed his eldest son would not be able to carry on his business after the latter kept failing at his own businesses over the last 30 years.

"So far, a number of individuals have called me indicating their intention to purchase [my recipe]. However, many also called to ask if I could help save their businesses. I am very willing to help them and would not mind teaching them for free," revealed Kue Kim.

However, even after he found a successor, Kue Kim said he still planned on being a shareholder of the business and continue helming the kitchen to ensure the taste of the dishes would be preserved.

To this day, the 78-year-old would visit Geylang Serai market and food centre every day at 5am to buy fresh ingredients and prepare Hokkien mee himself whenever an old customer swings by, reported Shin Min.

"I don't have any health problems, so I will continue cooking until I can no longer do it," said Kue Kim.

Eldest son said he helped his father pay off S$100,000 or more debt

In response, Kue Kim's eldest son, Hock Yong, claimed he had helped his father pay off the latter's debt, which amounted to more than S$100,000, with the money he earned from running his own business in his younger years.

According to the 52-year-old, in the 1990s, his father transformed a four-level shophouse into an eatery selling seafood and shark fin.

"However, after running the eatery for a few years, [my father] encountered a number of problems and ended up in debt. I just finished my polytechnic degree at that time, so I decided to start my own business to help my father pay off his debts," Hock Yong recounted.

In 1996, Hock Yong opened a new outlet using his father's signboard at Kembangan and managed to pay off his father's debt in two years.

Hock Yong explained that he did not intend to blame his father in any way, and all he wanted was to help his father pay off his debts, as that was the "most important thing" to him at the time.

He would also respect and support his father's decision to sell the eatery as it is his father's business, after all.

Father-son pair part ways in Aug. 2023

According to Kue Kim, he and Hock Yong began conducting their businesses together at one shop after it underwent a month-long renovation work in February 2023.

Hock Yong was responsible for boiling and frying the noodles, while Kue Kim was responsible for frying the Hokkien prawn mee dish.

"We ended our collaboration later on after my eldest son stopped paying his share of the utility bill and failed to run the business well," Kue Kim claimed.

In response, Hock Yong said it was his younger sister who asked him to merge his business with his father's so that his father could enjoy his senior years.

"As such, I sold my seafood business, Kim's Place, in Joo Chiat, which I had been running for over 20 years and paid more than S$150,000 for renovation. At the time, business at Kim's Place was very good," shared Hock Yong.

However, as he spent quite a bit on renovation, Hock Yong said he would need more time to turn over enough cash to pay for his share of rent and utilities for the new eatery he co-ran with his father.

"I was hoping my father would help a bit with the costs, but our different approach to business created friction between us. In August 2023, I was chased away by my father," recounted Hock Yong.

Top images via Google Maps & Kim's Bistro