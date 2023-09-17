South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho spotted near i12 Katong mall at East Coast Rd a day after fan meet

"Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" actor Kim Seon Ho was spotted at East Coast Road on Saturday (Sep. 16) night, a day after his fan meet at The Star Theatre.

Buying gelato at East Coast Road

Videos on TikTok showed the 37-year-old South Korean buying gelato from ice cream shop Hay Gelato, located opposite i12 Katong shopping mall.

He was dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and black pants.

When he exited the shop, he was greeted by fans who mostly had their phones out to film the encounter.

Kim politely acknowledged his fans, occasionally bowing and smiling at them.

He later crossed the road towards i12 Katong.

Had a meal at Long Beach Seafood Restaurant

Besides East Coast Road, Kim was also spotted at Long Beach Seafood Restaurant during day time on Sep. 16.

A day prior, he posted some pictures of himself at East Coast Park on his Instagram page.

Held a fan meet at The Star Theatre

Kim held a fan meet at The Star Theatre in Singapore on Sep. 15, 2023, as part of his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia tour.

The star of the night, Kim Seon Ho is here with us! 🤩 He is now sharing insights about his movie, "The Childe". 🎥 #KIMSEONHOinSG2023 pic.twitter.com/mW2HCjNDFI — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 15, 2023

What a heartwarming moment! Kim Seon Ho watched the fan video created with so much love and admiration for him. Moments like this remind us of the wonderful bond between Seonhohadas and Seon Ho. 🥰🫶 #KIMSEONHOinSG2023 pic.twitter.com/qCMbrHgnIr — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 15, 2023

Arrived back in Korea on Sep. 17, 2023

Videos posted online by his fans showed that he arrived back in Korea from Singapore on Sep. 17 morning (SGT).

He was dressed in the same outfit that he wore when he had gelato at East Coast Road.

Kim Seon Ho - arrival at Incheon Airport from Singapore. #kimseonho pic.twitter.com/W67GSeNxVX — marolovesKSH (@marolovesKSH) September 17, 2023

Top images via ankathereen/TikTok & ghelynmendez/TikTok.