Back

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho spotted near i12 Katong mall at East Coast Rd a day after fan meet

In your hometown (cha-cha-cha).

Syahindah Ishak | September 17, 2023, 02:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

"Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" actor Kim Seon Ho was spotted at East Coast Road on Saturday (Sep. 16) night, a day after his fan meet at The Star Theatre.

Buying gelato at East Coast Road

Videos on TikTok showed the 37-year-old South Korean buying gelato from ice cream shop Hay Gelato, located opposite i12 Katong shopping mall.

@ankathereen The Smile!!! 😍 #kimseonho #kimseonhoinsingapore #kimseonhoinsingapore2023 #kimseonhotiktok #hanjipyeong ♬ Snow On The Beach - Taylor Swift

He was dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and black pants.

When he exited the shop, he was greeted by fans who mostly had their phones out to film the encounter.

@ghelynmendez so handsomeeee!!! we are so lucky 🤍 nice to see you in person @김선호 #fyp #joochiat #seonhokim #eastcoast #kimseonhoinsg2023 #kimseonho #김선호 ♬ original sound - 𝑔ℎ𝑒𝑙𝑦𝑛

Kim politely acknowledged his fans, occasionally bowing and smiling at them.

He later crossed the road towards i12 Katong.

@ankathereen Just casually buying Gelato. Sooo lucky! #kimseonho #kimseonhoinsingapore #kimseonhoinsg2023 #hanjipyeong ♬ Weekend - Ashley Mehta

Had a meal at Long Beach Seafood Restaurant

Besides East Coast Road, Kim was also spotted at Long Beach Seafood Restaurant during day time on Sep. 16.

@chowtimes I met KIM SEON HO!!! Well… kinda. #singapore #chilicrab #kimseonho #kimseonhosingapore ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

A day prior, he posted some pictures of himself at East Coast Park on his Instagram page.

Image via Kim Seon Ho/IG.

Image via Kim Seon Ho/IG.

Image via Kim Seon Ho/IG.

Held a fan meet at The Star Theatre

Kim held a fan meet at The Star Theatre in Singapore on Sep. 15, 2023, as part of his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia tour.

Screenshot via Instagram.

Arrived back in Korea on Sep. 17, 2023

Videos posted online by his fans showed that he arrived back in Korea from Singapore on Sep. 17 morning (SGT).

He was dressed in the same outfit that he wore when he had gelato at East Coast Road.

@seonbyyeolmoon 17/9/23 welcome home rest enough and have goodday prince seonho 🥹😍🥰👑💖 #kimseonho #seonhokim #김선호 #aktorkorea #incheonairport #SunsilkCreatorAcademy #viralditiktok #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Somebodys Pleasure Speed Up - zy

Top images via ankathereen/TikTok & ghelynmendez/TikTok.

2 youths dance like nobody's watching while crossing road at crowded Orchard

Street dancing (literally).

September 17, 2023, 05:19 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng spotted in paddock looking jovial

He previously made headlines for being involved in the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation of Transport Minister S Iswaran.

September 17, 2023, 05:10 PM

Man, 32, abducted when he was 3, goes from S'pore to China to reunite with biological parents after 28-year search

Just in time to spend Mid-Autumn Festival together.

September 17, 2023, 03:11 PM

Driver at Orchard Road screams when boy leaps onto road to get his ball, slows down in time to avoid accident

Oh no.

September 17, 2023, 12:27 PM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Ferrari mechanics flexing their muscles has TikTok drooling

Ferrarizz.

September 17, 2023, 12:25 PM

Motorcyclist, 49, dies after self-skidding along ECP, car driver helping with investigations

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

September 17, 2023, 11:40 AM

Mothership Finds Out: Why are S'pore malls so boring?

We take a look.

September 17, 2023, 08:36 AM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinches pole position, Red Bull drivers out of top 10

Smooth operator.

September 17, 2023, 02:25 AM

Chen Bolin & Eric Chou among celebs spotted in S'pore during F1 weekend

More to come.

September 16, 2023, 08:51 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong's wife steals hearts with appearance at President Tharman's inauguration

TikTok collectively lost its mind over her.

September 16, 2023, 07:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.