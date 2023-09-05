Putin to meet Kim Jong Un, North Korea to supply Russia with weapons

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is expected to travel to Russia this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing an anonymous U.S. official.

The two leaders will discuss the possibility of North Korea supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine and other military cooperation, as Russia says it is seeking closer military ties with North Korea.

Taking armoured train

In a rare abroad trip, Kim would travel from North Korea's capital Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok, in the Southeastern part of Russia, where he would meet Putin.

White House officials did not publicly confirm that the meeting with the two leaders would occur but expressed increasing concern over Moscow-Pyongyang relations, urging Kim not to proceed with the trip or arms deals with Moscow, The Washington Post (WP) reported.

Just last year, North Korea denied supplying weapons to Russia for war in Ukraine, with one unnamed defence ministry official announcing that Pyongyang has "never had 'arms dealings' with Russia" and has "no plan to do so in the future".

Putin is expected to ask Kim to agree to send Russia artillery shells and antitank missiles during the meeting, while Kim would ask Russia to supply North Korea with advanced technology for satellites, nuclear-powered submarines, and food aid.

Arms dealing "actively advancing"

"We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions (on arms negotiations) to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia," Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman said in a statement, as quoted by WP.

She also noted that arms dealing between the two countries are "actively advancing".

In June, Kim Jong Un said he would "hold hands firmly" with Putin and boost strategic cooperation with Russia

In July, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Kim Jong Un, with the two discussing the further development of "strategic and tactical collaboration and cooperation" in the field of "defence and security".

On Monday (Sep. 4), Russian news agency Interfax quoted Shoigu seemingly confirming that discussions for joint military exercises are ongoing.

"Why not, these are our neighbours. There's an old Russian saying: You don't choose your neighbours and it's better to live with your neighbours in peace and harmony," Shoigu said.

Last met in April 2019

Kim and Putin last met in April 2019, when the North Korean leader arrived at Vladivostok by train.

The meeting took place months after a summit in Vietnam between Kim and former U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

After the 2019 meeting, Putin said Kim needed "security guarantees" in order to turn back on his nuclear programme.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, according to Reuters.

The country is also known for conducting numerous missile drills, launching up to 68 missiles in 2022.

North Korea has launched at least 36 missiles this year, according to Time.

Top image by Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images.