Jurong West police officer befriends Oreo, now police centre's 'in-house cat'

Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) has a staff like no other — a black-and-white tuxedo cat.
Oreo, the in-house police cat
The tuxedo cat is Oreo, according to Jurong West NPC's Sep. 19, 2023 Facebook post.
It appears that Oreo, the station's in-house cat, is doing a stellar job at the NPC.
Here's a glowing recommendation by Sergeant(2) Nurul Aisyah:
"Cats make the most amazing friends because they are caring, loving and honest... the qualities we love to see in relationships that are close to our hearts...
Everything is pawsible when a cat is your best friend."
What does Oreo do on a day-to-day basis, besides asserting its paw-thority, you ask?
Here's a non-exhaustive list:
- Make sure things are black-and-white
- Claw enforcement
- Prevent catastrophes
- Meowtain law and order
- Nab purrpetrators
- Stop mice and vice
Top image from Jurong West NPC/Facebook
