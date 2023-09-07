JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to host F1-themed pop-up cafe at ArtScience Museum from Sep. 8 to 17

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee has been hosting pop-ups at the ArtScience Museum since 2022.

This year, in celebration of the Singapore Night Race, the cafe is switching things up with a race-themed pop-up from Sep. 8 to 17.

Located in the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, the pop-up is designed as a race pitstop featuring blue and black checkered race flag decors.

Dubbed the "Miracle Racing Team", the pop-up will offer the cafe's signature range of specialty lattes, including the Singapore-exclusive Kaya Cloud drink.

However, the pop-up's main attraction is its special race-inspired coffee fizz drink called "DRS" and an exclusive dessert and food menu.

"DRS" Coffee Fizz (S$8)

This fizzy coffee is made with passionfruit puree, sparkling water, and espresso coffee.

Desserts

Miracle Checkerboard Cake (S$9)

Charcoal and blue pea butter cake with buttercream icing.

While a slice is going at S$9 each, whole cakes are available for pre-order at S$72 each.

Dark Thunder Cloud (S$8)

Lightly roasted black sesame mousse with sea buckhorn compote and cacao sable biscuit.

Kopi Choux Puff (S$6)

Cream infused with local special brewed coffee and marble glazed cookie.

Blueberry Danish (S$3)

Butterfly pea flower pastry filled with vanilla custard and blueberries.

Savoury selections

Lemongrass Chicken "Sriracha" Baguette (S$14)

Beef Rendang on Curry Bread (S$15)

Sesame Hoisin Duck Wrap (S$12)

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad with Tomato Aioli (S$12)

Tuna Tataki with Saikyo Miso Dressing (S$12)

Merchandise

Exclusive Miracle Racing Team shirts (S$99) and caps (S$49) are also available in addition to Miracle Coffee's original merchandise like tumblers and mugs.

According to a press release by Miracle Coffee, this pop-up will serve as a "final pitstop" before the launch of their flagship store.

More information on the flagship store will be announced at a later date.

Miracle Coffee Pop-up @ ArtScience Museum

The pop-up is located at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, and can sit up to 60 pax.

Where: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

When: From Sep. 8 to 17, 10am to 7pm

Top photos by Livia Soh