JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to host F1-themed pop-up cafe at ArtScience Museum from Sep. 8 to 17

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee has been hosting pop-ups at the ArtScience Museum since 2022.
This year, in celebration of the Singapore Night Race, the cafe is switching things up with a race-themed pop-up from Sep. 8 to 17.
Located in the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, the pop-up is designed as a race pitstop featuring blue and black checkered race flag decors.
Dubbed the "Miracle Racing Team", the pop-up will offer the cafe's signature range of specialty lattes, including the Singapore-exclusive Kaya Cloud drink.
However, the pop-up's main attraction is its special race-inspired coffee fizz drink called "DRS" and an exclusive dessert and food menu.
"DRS" Coffee Fizz (S$8)
This fizzy coffee is made with passionfruit puree, sparkling water, and espresso coffee.
Desserts
Miracle Checkerboard Cake (S$9)
Charcoal and blue pea butter cake with buttercream icing.
While a slice is going at S$9 each, whole cakes are available for pre-order at S$72 each.
Dark Thunder Cloud (S$8)
Lightly roasted black sesame mousse with sea buckhorn compote and cacao sable biscuit.
Kopi Choux Puff (S$6)
Cream infused with local special brewed coffee and marble glazed cookie.
Blueberry Danish (S$3)
Butterfly pea flower pastry filled with vanilla custard and blueberries.
Savoury selections
Lemongrass Chicken "Sriracha" Baguette (S$14)
Beef Rendang on Curry Bread (S$15)
Sesame Hoisin Duck Wrap (S$12)
Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad with Tomato Aioli (S$12)
Tuna Tataki with Saikyo Miso Dressing (S$12)
Merchandise
Exclusive Miracle Racing Team shirts (S$99) and caps (S$49) are also available in addition to Miracle Coffee's original merchandise like tumblers and mugs.
According to a press release by Miracle Coffee, this pop-up will serve as a "final pitstop" before the launch of their flagship store.
More information on the flagship store will be announced at a later date.
Miracle Coffee Pop-up @ ArtScience Museum
The pop-up is located at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, and can sit up to 60 pax.
Where: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974
When: From Sep. 8 to 17, 10am to 7pm
Top photos by Livia Soh
