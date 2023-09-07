Back

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to host F1-themed pop-up cafe at ArtScience Museum from Sep. 8 to 17

A pitstop to celebrate the spirit of racing.

Khine Zin Htet | September 07, 2023, 06:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee has been hosting pop-ups at the ArtScience Museum since 2022.

This year, in celebration of the Singapore Night Race, the cafe is switching things up with a race-themed pop-up from Sep. 8 to 17.

Located in the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, the pop-up is designed as a race pitstop featuring blue and black checkered race flag decors.

Photo by Livia Soh

Dubbed the "Miracle Racing Team", the pop-up will offer the cafe's signature range of specialty lattes, including the Singapore-exclusive Kaya Cloud drink.

However, the pop-up's main attraction is its special race-inspired coffee fizz drink called "DRS" and an exclusive dessert and food menu.

"DRS" Coffee Fizz (S$8)

Photo by Livia Soh

This fizzy coffee is made with passionfruit puree, sparkling water, and espresso coffee.

Desserts

Miracle Checkerboard Cake (S$9)

Photo by Livia Soh

Charcoal and blue pea butter cake with buttercream icing.

While a slice is going at S$9 each, whole cakes are available for pre-order at S$72 each.

Dark Thunder Cloud (S$8)

Photo by Livia Soh

Lightly roasted black sesame mousse with sea buckhorn compote and cacao sable biscuit.

Kopi Choux Puff (S$6)

Photo by Livia Soh

Cream infused with local special brewed coffee and marble glazed cookie.

Blueberry Danish (S$3)

Photo by Livia Soh

Butterfly pea flower pastry filled with vanilla custard and blueberries.

Savoury selections

Lemongrass Chicken "Sriracha" Baguette (S$14)

Photo by Livia Soh

Beef Rendang on Curry Bread (S$15)

Photo by Livia Soh

Sesame Hoisin Duck Wrap (S$12)

Photo by Livia Soh

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad with Tomato Aioli (S$12)

Photo by Livia Soh

Tuna Tataki with Saikyo Miso Dressing (S$12)

Photo by Livia Soh

Merchandise

Exclusive Miracle Racing Team shirts (S$99) and caps (S$49) are also available in addition to Miracle Coffee's original merchandise like tumblers and mugs.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

According to a press release by Miracle Coffee, this pop-up will serve as a "final pitstop" before the launch of their flagship store.

More information on the flagship store will be announced at a later date.

Miracle Coffee Pop-up @ ArtScience Museum

The pop-up is located at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, and can sit up to 60 pax.

Where: 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

When: From Sep. 8 to 17, 10am to 7pm

Top photos by Livia Soh

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Shrek-themed Crocs could drop in Sep. 2023

I'm a believer.

September 07, 2023, 06:25 PM

Onan Road Karipap shop, opened in 1942, closing down on Sep. 10, 2023

It has been an institution.

September 07, 2023, 05:55 PM

‘You never know when it might be the last time you see someone’: 4 S’pore healthcare workers on why they do what they do

It’s sometimes a thankless, yet fulfilling job.

September 07, 2023, 05:30 PM

Someone bid highest-ever S$6,810/month rental for Newton Food Centre hawker stall

It beat the next highest bid of S$5,047.

September 07, 2023, 04:41 PM

S'porean cyclist, 32, who jumped on car bonnet in East Coast, charged with harassment instead of rash act

She is accused of using threatening behaviour towards the driver of the car she jumped on.

September 07, 2023, 04:34 PM

An air-con may be the most important home purchase a S’porean can make. Make sure you get the right one.

Stay frosty.

September 07, 2023, 04:31 PM

Meta co-founder Eduardo Saverin is S'pore's richest person with S$21.8 billion net worth

The position was previously held by Li Xiting, who fell to third place.

September 07, 2023, 03:29 PM

British man, 55, charged for allegedly triggering Bugis condo-hotel fire alarm while drunk

Preliminary investigations showed he had a dispute with the security officers.

September 07, 2023, 02:24 PM

S.H.E's Selina Jen gives birth to baby boy

Congrats!

September 07, 2023, 02:08 PM

S'pore woman, 101, sells snacks & toys at Beauty World Centre

Respect.

September 07, 2023, 02:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.