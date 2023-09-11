Back

Jackson Wang to appear at MBS Cé La Vi on Sep. 12, 2023

He's back.

Fasiha Nazren | September 11, 2023, 05:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Pop star Jackson Wang is going to be performing at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 this weekend.

Before that, however, he will be making at least one other appearance.

On Sep. 12, Wang will be making a guest appearance at Cé La Vi, which is located at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

He will be attending as Hennessy V.S.O.P's global brand ambassador.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CÉ LA VI Singapore (@celavisingapore)

The event will take place from 10pm till 3am.

According to Cé La Vi's website, tickets are limited and cost S$60.

Each ticket includes one premium house pour.

It is a free-standing event. Tables and sofas can be booked with a minimum spending.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Related stories

Top image from @celavisingapore and @jacksonwang852g7

India news channel wrongly announces PM Lee as S'pore 'outgoing PM', Tharman as 'new PM'

The channel has addressed and clarified the error.

September 11, 2023, 04:22 PM

Hackers delete 2 years' worth of old posts from former WP MP Leon Perera's Facebook page

Perera said he was working with Meta to address the issue.

September 11, 2023, 04:08 PM

New container hotel with 2 floors in Gardens by the Bay, prices start at S$500+

For up to four people.

September 11, 2023, 01:34 PM

M'sian, 27, working in S'pore, shows how he spends about S$13 a day on food & transport

Cai fan powers the economy.

September 11, 2023, 01:24 PM

Sneak peek at what's on the menu at Cédric Grolet S'pore

Délicieuse.

September 11, 2023, 12:14 PM

I asked my Korean colleague where to find good & authentic Korean food. We ended up in Kallang.

Seoul far, seoul good.

September 11, 2023, 12:00 PM

Endangered Malayan tapir seen running along Punggol park connector at 6:30am, overtakes cyclist

It sounded like a horse galloping.

September 11, 2023, 11:49 AM

S'pore comedian Mayiduo really bungee jumps 47m after breaking Shopee 9.9 sales target

It was quite a feat as the comedian is known for his 108kg weight.

September 11, 2023, 11:16 AM

Man, 30, from Sri Lanka charged with alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

September 11, 2023, 11:03 AM

Hygiene grade of food stall at Nanyang Girls’ High School downgraded from 'A' to 'C'

With effect from Sep. 8, 2023

September 11, 2023, 02:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.