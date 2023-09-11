Jackson Wang to appear at MBS Cé La Vi on Sep. 12, 2023

Pop star Jackson Wang is going to be performing at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 this weekend.

Before that, however, he will be making at least one other appearance.

On Sep. 12, Wang will be making a guest appearance at Cé La Vi, which is located at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

He will be attending as Hennessy V.S.O.P's global brand ambassador.

The event will take place from 10pm till 3am.

According to Cé La Vi's website, tickets are limited and cost S$60.

Each ticket includes one premium house pour.

It is a free-standing event. Tables and sofas can be booked with a minimum spending.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Top image from @celavisingapore and @jacksonwang852g7