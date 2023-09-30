Back

Jackson Wang to be lead mentor for girl group reality show, S'poreans welcome to apply

Applications close on Oct. 31, 2023.

Lee Wei Lin | September 30, 2023, 12:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those who dream of becoming part of a girl group now have a chance with "Chuang Asia".

The reality programme is looking for females around the world to debut in a girl group.

The first season of "Chuang", which is the Chinese equivalent of Korea's "Produce 101", aired in 2018.

Jackson Wang as lead mentor

Jackson Wang has been announced as the lead mentor on the show.

Photo courtesy of Team Wang

Wang said during the "Chuang Asia" press conference that he sees his role as one where he will "assist all the talented candidates through the [training] system, and also mentally".

A press release shared with Mothership confirmed that the girl group, which is formed on the show, will debut under RYCE Entertainment in 2024.

RYCE was co-founded by Wang, and also houses Amber Liu, Psy.P and Tablo, among others.

Applications open

Applications for "Chuang Asia" close on Oct. 31, 2023, and can be submitted here.

Candidates must be born before 2008 and must submit at least three videos: one self-introduction, along with at least two videos of themselves singing, rapping, or dancing.

As there are no restrictions on the nationality of the applicants, that means Singaporeans are also welcome to apply.

Somewhat related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Chuang Asia & WeTV Thailand's respective Instagram accounts

Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Not the first time.

September 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

S'pore's total population hits record 5.92 million as more citizens & PRs return after Covid-19 pandemic

The non-resident population increased as more workers were hired to catch up on projects delayed by Covid-19.

September 30, 2023, 01:03 AM

S$1 to 109.4 yen: Japanese yen continues to set historic low against S'pore dollar

The yen continues to weaken as Japan maintains negative interest rates.

September 29, 2023, 07:32 PM

S'pore electricity & gas tariffs to increase from October to December, due to higher energy costs

Turn off lights when not in use.

September 29, 2023, 07:13 PM

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking PUB embargo

The breach related to the announcement of water price revision.

September 29, 2023, 05:22 PM

Last supermoon of 2023, Harvest Moon, visible across S'pore tonight

Last chance this year.

September 29, 2023, 03:54 PM

Five S'poreans, aged 17-21, arrested for suspected drug activities on Telegram

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about S$71,000.

September 29, 2023, 02:05 PM

US soldier who fled to North Korea expelled, back in US to undergo medical evaluations

He crossed into North Korea in July.

September 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

'True Beauty' actor Hwang In Youp in ION Orchard on Oct. 3 for Armani Beauty event

Love that for us.

September 29, 2023, 12:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.