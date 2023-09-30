Jackson Wang to be lead mentor for girl group reality show, S'poreans welcome to apply

Those who dream of becoming part of a girl group now have a chance with "Chuang Asia".

The reality programme is looking for females around the world to debut in a girl group.

The first season of "Chuang", which is the Chinese equivalent of Korea's "Produce 101", aired in 2018.

Jackson Wang as lead mentor

Jackson Wang has been announced as the lead mentor on the show.

Wang said during the "Chuang Asia" press conference that he sees his role as one where he will "assist all the talented candidates through the [training] system, and also mentally".

A press release shared with Mothership confirmed that the girl group, which is formed on the show, will debut under RYCE Entertainment in 2024.

RYCE was co-founded by Wang, and also houses Amber Liu, Psy.P and Tablo, among others.

Applications open

Applications for "Chuang Asia" close on Oct. 31, 2023, and can be submitted here.

Candidates must be born before 2008 and must submit at least three videos: one self-introduction, along with at least two videos of themselves singing, rapping, or dancing.

As there are no restrictions on the nationality of the applicants, that means Singaporeans are also welcome to apply.

