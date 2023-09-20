Interdicted civil service officers under CPIB & SPF investigations get half-pay capped at S$8,500/month

All civil service officers will be put on half-pay, capped at S$8,500 per month, if they are interdicted from duty due to ongoing investigations by Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Applies to all civil service officers

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing shared this on behalf of Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong in a written parliamentary reply to Workers' Party Hougang Single Member Constituency Member of Parliament Dennis Tan Lip Fong on Sep. 19, 2023.

Tan had filed a Parliament question for PM Lee to find out what are the respective percentages of pay lost by junior, middle-rank and senior civil servants when they are interdicted from duty while being actively investigated by CPIB and SPF.

Do not recover or claw back half-pay given to officers found guilty

Chan stated in his reply that regardless of seniority, all civil service officers interdicted and under investigation will be put on half-pay, capped at S$8,500 per month.

Officers who are found innocent at the end of the investigation will be reinstated and paid back the sum of the half-pay withheld.

On the other hand, if they are found guilty and subsequently dismissed from service, they will lose the withheld pay.

Chan stated: "We do not recover or claw back the half-pay that the officer was given during the period of interdiction."

Top image by Andrew Koay