Indonesia not yet ready to join BRICS

"We don't want to be in a rush," said Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo about Indonesia's decision to not join BRICS. "We want to examine and calculate [BRICS membership] first."

BRICS is a group of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Discussions first

Jokowi confirmed in a government press release on Aug. 24 that Indonesia has not yet joined BRICS.

Indonesia stated that it will discuss with its Asean counterparts on whether to join BRICS as a new member. It will be hosting the 43rd Asean summit from Sep. 5-7.

On Aug. 24, BRICS announced that six new members are joining the bloc: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

'Incredible' relationship with BRICS members

Jokowi did say, "Our relations with the five BRICS member countries are also incredible, especially on economic cooperation."

However, it has yet to submit a letter of expression. Emerging countries are required to submit the letter to join as a new BRICS member.

Indonesia has been invited by BRICS previously to take part in the summit or join as a new member.

Although Indonesia rejected past invitations, it finally accepted this year's invitation.

Indonesia attended the summit to "boost solidarity" among the world's emerging economies, according to an opinion piece from the Jakarta Post.

Known for its independent and active, locally known as "bebas-aktif", approach to foreign policy, Indonesia has banned several mineral exports, including nickel and bauxite ores since December 2022 and June 2023 respectively.

This has generally strained Indonesia's ties with the U.S. and the European Union at the World Trade Organisation, according to Reuters.

Desire to join OECD

Meanwhile, Indonesia has expressed its desire to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and has been implementing reforms to strengthen its economy.

OECD currently has 38 member countries and aims to promote world trade and stimulate economic progress.

Top image from Presiden Joko Widodo/Facebook.