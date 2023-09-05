Back

Huge crowd gathers at ION Orchard on Sep. 5 afternoon to see Cha Eun Woo & Song Hye Kyo

Busy Tuesday.

Khine Zin Htet | September 05, 2023, 02:48 PM

Events

South Korean artistes Cha Eun Woo and Song Hye Kyo are in Singapore today (Sep. 5) for a Chaumet pop-up event.

Held at ION Orchard, they were scheduled to arrive at 3pm.

Devoted fans

Fans came as early as four hours in advance to wait for the appearance of the two Korean stars.

At around 10:30am, the area in front of the event stage was already packed with fans and security guards deployed for crowd control.

Photo by Livia Soh

Mothership understands that fans were asked by the guards to move to a different area one hour before the event due to safety reasons.

Photo by Livia Soh

Eager fans already had their phones up to capture photos of Cha and Song half an hour before their arrival.

Gif by Livia Soh

Meanwhile, some were also waiting on the second floor of the mall to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Photo by Livia Soh

Top photos by Livia Soh and kyo1122/Instagram.

