Bold hornbill in Sungei Buloh nibbles birdwatcher's phone, perches on arm & almost bites finger

One birdwatcher in Singapore recently found the tables turned on him when he unexpectedly became the subject of curiosity of a bird he was photographing.

During a visit to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Aug. 30, he termed his encounter with a hornbill an "unusual experience".

Bites phone, almost bites finger

"[It] gave me a surprise," shared bird enthusiast Ivan Goh on Facebook group Bird Sightings.

He was setting up his tripod and phone camera when the bird he was watching flew over to the railing next to him to take a closer look.

As it observed him, just an arm's length away, Goh started taking a video with his other phone.

For the next few minutes, no one moved — he said a wary hello to the bird, and the bird was seen unceremoniously relieving itself.

Then, the hornbill moved closer to his photography set up, and started biting his phone.

"I slowly moved [the tripod] away, it 'buey song' (unhappy), flew forward and landed on my arm," wrote Goh.

Goh had his hand on the tripod to hold it steady, and the bird casually hopped onto his arm.

If he was taken aback by this sequence of events, Goh did not show it. He kept his composure and continued to film.

The hornbill seemed comfortable on its new perch, and even appeared to eye his thumb.

Luckily, before the bird could bite Goh's finger, he released his grip on the tripod and moved his hand away in time.

The bird then flew off his arm and started preening itself on the railing before taking off.

Another birder who saw the bird's interaction with Goh managed take this photo:

Same hornbill seen the week before

Goh told Mothership he only started birdwatching recently, and exclusively uses his phone to take videos and photos.

His interest in the hobby was piqued by the buzz created from the courtship dance of some Pin-tailed whydahs in Pasir Ris back in June. The whydahs became his first birding subjects.

Now, he visits nature sites to photograph birds quite often, and believes he met the same hornbill just last Saturday in Sungei Buloh.

He took a video of the bird, and it had the same short tail as the one he met this week.

He noted that the bird was "quite bold" then and flew near him.

Goh often spots hornbills in Sungei Buloh, Changi Beach, and even in the Kallang area, but this is his first time having such a close encounter with a hornbill, or any other wild birds for that matter.

He seldom sees them get so near to humans, and suggested that this might be the first time such an interaction has happened to anyone.

Goh shared in the comments that he was at a loss and did not know how to react when the bird flew to him.

He thinks the bird was "a bit puzzled" after he moved the tripod away, and flew onto his arm to get closer.

He decided to keep still to avoid frightening it, but when the bird reached for his finger, he wrote: "Luckily I siam-ed (avoided)".

"Probably very lonely"

Goh speculated that this individual was "probably very lonely and curious".

Apparently, he had seen two other hornbills with longer tails nearby on the same day.

"But it seemed like they do not mix with this lonely one," he remarked.

Reflecting on his experience, Goh said he felt "blessed and lucky that everything went well", as well as the fact that he did not get injured.

One of the main reasons that wild animals approach humans is due to feeding, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

They could start to rely on humans as an easy source of food, which could lead to more human-wildlife conflict, and disrupt the animals' natural role in the ecosystem in pollination or seed dispersal.

Goh also discouraged the feeding of wildlife.

"Animals are simply curious and like to explore around us. We have to be careful not to mislead children to start feeding wild animals, as it may introduce some other problems into our society."

Hornbills in Singapore

Something you might not have known about the hornbill is that it was considered extinct in Singapore not so long ago.

The native bird disappeared from Singapore in the mid-1800s, and underwent an introduction and breeding programme led by NParks, Jurong Bird Park, Nanyang Technological University, and French researcher Marc Cremades.

Artificial hornbill nests, the first of which was installed at Pulau Ubin in 2005, were set up to provide more nesting opportunities as natural tree holes for nesting are limited in the wild.

These nest boxes were a huge success for the species, and their numbers quickly grew locally.

The Oriental pied hornbill is still a considered threatened species in Singapore.

Related stories

Top images via Ivan Goh/Facebook.