Heaviest rainfall in Hong Kong in 140 years: 2 dead more than 100 hurt

Floods forced schools, malls, offices and Hong Kong's stock market to shut down.

Brenda Khoo | September 08, 2023, 07:40 PM

Hong Kong was hit with a severe storm overnight on Sep. 7, 2023, with the heaviest rainfall registering at over 500 mm, resulting in massive floods throughout the city.

Two people are dead, with over a hundred people injured as of Sep. 8 afternoon, according to Reuters.

Streets turned into murky rivers

The city issued a "black" rainstorm warning, the highest alert level.

In videos uploaded on social media, torrential downpours could be seen turning roads into muddy rivers. One of Hong Kong's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations was flooded.

Reuters reported that videos showed water cascading down steep hillsides, floods waist-deep in narrow streets, and flooded malls, metro stations and tunnels.

The city's heaviest downpour since records began in 1884 was caused by several recent typhoons sweeping across southern China, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Nearby, Shenzhen was also not spared from the heavy rain and floods. The city's rainfall log showed 465.5 mm of rain, the highest since 1952.

Massive disruptions caused

RTHK reported massive disruptions in the city. Schools were forced to shut on Sep. 8, with railway operations suspended at several MTR stations. Malls were flooded, too.

The city's stock market also closed for the entire day. According to Bloomberg, the heavy storm could cause economic damage of at least US$100 million (S$136 million).

Hong Kong meteorological experts believe that "residual rainfall" was brought by Typhoon Haikui and blamed global warming for causing "extreme weather".

