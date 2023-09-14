Back

HK boy, 10, allegedly skips school to take part in S$642,906 luxury watch robbery with gang

He was apparently offered S$870 to skip school and join the heist.

Daniel Seow | September 14, 2023, 05:40 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

A 10-year-old boy has been arrested in Hong Kong in connection with a HK$3.7 million (S$642,906) watch store robbery.

He is believed to be one of three armed robbers involved in the smash-and-grab at a "VIP Station" watch store, located in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district, on Sep. 11 (Monday), reported South China Morning Post.

The raid

The robbers rushed into the watch store at about 3:40pm.

They then threatened the staff with knives, and one of the robbers used a sledgehammer to smash display counters containing the watches.

The trio seized 20 luxury watches worth about HK$3.7 million (S$642,906) in total.

They then escaped in a seven-seater Toyota vehicle, which was driven by a fourth suspect.

Apparently joined heist in school uniform

A source familiar with the case told SCMP that the boy was allegedly paid HK$5,000 (about S$870) to skip class on that day, and participate in the robbery.

On the day, the boy, who is about 1.7 metres tall, reportedly wore a jacket over his school uniform.

During the raid, he allegedly carried a knife and grabbed luxury watches from damaged counters.

SCMP also reported that the boy had come over to Hong Kong from Pakistan to join his parents in 2018.

He was arrested by police officers when he left school on Sep. 12 (Tuesday) evening.

Three others arrested

Three other suspects have been nabbed in connection to the case, The Standard, a Hong Kong-based newspaper reported.

On the day of the heist (Sep. 11), police detained a 19-year-old Pakistani man near Kowloon Peak.

The stolen watches were recovered from a backpack in the bushes nearby.

And on Sep. 12 (Wednesday), local police arrested another suspect, a 14-year-old Indian boy, during a raid in a guest house in Yuen Long.

He is believed to be a Form 1 (Lower Secondary) student studying in Kowloon.

On Sep. 11, police also arrested a 17-year-old Pakistani student, who is said to be the brother of one of the suspects. The police detained this 17-year-old on suspicion of misleading the police force.

His older brother is believed to be the driver of the getaway car used in the heist. The police are still hunting the driver as of Sep. 13, SCMP reported.

Police have also found the car that was believed to have been used in the robbery.

The car was found in Kowloon Bay. A knife and two hammers were recovered from the vehicle.

Top screenshots from hk01 video. 

President Tharman promises to be 'scrupulous & independent' on decisions pertaining to reserves

The President also spoke about how he would help strengthen Singapore's social unity.

September 14, 2023, 08:26 PM

S'porean tattoo artist meets Jackson Wang at Neil Road Korean restaurant

"Super nice guy — that's why everybody loves Jackson."

September 14, 2023, 08:13 PM

Full text: PM Lee's speech at President Tharman's swearing-in ceremony

PM Lee congratulated Tharman for winning the election, and reiterated the roles and responsibilities of Singapore's president.

September 14, 2023, 08:12 PM

Western Food and Indian Muslim Food at Rangoon Road suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Sep. 25, 2023.

September 14, 2023, 07:38 PM

Actor Ke Huy Quan in S'pore, took photos at Ronny Chieng's stand-up gig with local celebs

*gasp*

September 14, 2023, 07:11 PM

S'pore man, 60, sends S$15,000 to masseuse, 42, files police report after she refuses to pay back

The masseuse denied that she and Wu were ever in a relationship or that she owed him money.

September 14, 2023, 07:09 PM

Man called police on students for moving bags he used to reserve seat at Our Tampines Hub

He was also filmed scolding the students beforehand.

September 14, 2023, 06:56 PM

SAF trains in 'Super Garuda Shield' military exercise in Indonesia, with US & 4 other countries

Singapore's army and navy took part in the exercise.

September 14, 2023, 05:46 PM

2 Lao Huo Tang founders fight in court over Toyota Harrier sold for S$162,088

One claims the car was "gifted" to him, but the other claims the car belongs to the company.

September 14, 2023, 05:22 PM

M'sian hawker denies using rice wine in claypot dish, says it's sesame oil

But he did not explain why the bottle he was seen using bore the rice wine label.

September 14, 2023, 04:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.