S'porean, 37, who declares his love for fossil fuels at climate events, rejects 'climate change denier' label

I first heard of Henry Chew, 37, through a colleague.

She had gone for a screening of "The Day After Tomorrow" at the National Library Building (NLB), organised by the Centre for Nature-Based Climate Solutions at National University of Singapore in celebration of Earth Hour.

The sci-fi movie details how the world is plunged into a catastrophic ice age caused by climate change.

During the panel discussion, Chew apparently rose during the Q&A to question the panelists on the reliability of climate models, and thus the veracity of climate predictions.

When I heard of this, my first impression was that the man must be one of those unhinged folks who had chosen to subscribe to a different reality.

After all, climate change has become a widely accepted fact.

It was hard for me to take him seriously.

Yet, I felt an inexplicable compulsion to find out more about him and hear the basis of his disagreements.

Who is Henry Chew?

On Google, the search query for his name returned an old article Chew had co-written in 2019, entitled "Fossil Fuel and Capitalism: the foundations of the modern world".

In it, the co-authors defended fossil fuels and argued for the merits of capitalism.

Admittedly, I was hardly impressed by the piece, much less convinced.

The article sounded to me like a hyperbolic rant on a slippery slope.

That the article is peppered with errors did little to improve my impression of the contrarian.

In the same year, it appears that Chew had also turned up at Singapore's first ever Climate Rally at Hong Lim Park with a sign that read "Climate Alarmism is Intellectual Fraud".

He appeared at this year's climate rally too.

Speaking to him for the first time

I searched Chew up on LinkedIn profile and reached out to him for an interview a few weeks ago.

"I am open for the interview," he replied, "but, this is my professional profile."

I ultimately managed to secure a time to chat with him.

When the video call connected, Chew appeared more well put-together than what I imagined him to be at the post-movie discussion at NLB.

What struck me most was his virtual background.

At the top left, there was the "I love fossil fuels" motif, the same one emblazoned on the shirt he wore at NLB. This time, it is accompanied by the "SG" logo.

There were also icons of various types of fossil fuels.

On his right above his head, against a white background, the words "Environmentalism is Anti-Humanism" screamed at me.

Not wanting to be outdone, I had a background of my own too.

"Before we begin, I have something to show you," I said with a grin as I turned my laptop webcam to face the field of solar panels across the street.

They were visible from my office window, many of them glistening under the sunlight.

"Oh wow. Solar panels." Chew responded dryly but with a light chuckle.

I was relieved to learn that he possessed a sense of humour.

Pleasantries aside, Chew told me he holds a degree in economics and has a full-time job as a business administrator.

He also told me that he was super lucky to be able to work from home, although sometimes he can get very busy.

So far, so normal. From this brief introduction alone, Chew sounded like any Singaporean man on the street.

Doesn't see himself as a climate change "denier"

Chew then switched gears without prompting and began sharing about how he came to be a climate change contrarian.

He called it his "origin story".

"I'm sure everybody went through the Singapore school system, so ever since the 90s and early 2000s, our teachers have been telling us that we must reduce, reuse, recycle. And it's like never-ending. And so if we just reduce a bit, recycle more, and reuse whatever we used more, then we might have a chance to save the world. "

"Of course, I believed it. Of course I believed it then," Chew also admitted, adding that he adhered to environmental practices as told.

Despite the drumming of such messaging, he felt he was left waiting for a "climate catastrophe" that did not come.

"So, I decided in 2019, right before the pandemic, I turned on my engine and went 'full blast' into my own research on what is really going on," Chew explained.

To be clear, Chew does not see himself "as 'a denier' of any sort". He told me he did not like to be called that.

Instead, he saw himself as the catalyst of a movement called “energy humanism”.

During our conversation, he appeared forthcoming in acknowledging the fact of climate change.

"I will tell people that I believe that the climate is changing. I believe that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas. I believe that temperature has increased over the last 100 years. I believe that humans are contributing to global warming and rising temperatures. I believe all this.”

What Chew disagrees with is the narrative of a climate crisis and the need for urgent climate action.

"I just don't believe that we are heading into a climate catastrophe," Chew asserted.

Chew revealed he had also written to local politicians and government agencies about his view on climate change.

He said that, they have written back, saying that we are in a climate emergency and whatnot.

Despite so, he still does not believe in a climate crisis.

"You know, like all your catastrophic predictions over the past 50 years, they did not come to pass," Chew said.

Why this love for fossil fuels?

Particularly, Chew disagrees with the need to eliminate fossil fuels.

“The environmental way of arguing is that they trivialise the immense benefit of using fossil fuels, and they exaggerate the costs of using fossil fuels. That is why I’m so intensely against them.”

Chew believes that the world has become better off due to development powered by fossil fuels, citing improvements in healthcare and agriculture technology.

"Human lifespan has increased tremendously over 200 years since the use of fossil fuels," Chew stated.

However, if he agreed that temperatures are rising, that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, and that humans are contributing to global warming and rising temperatures, how does he square all that with his stance that we should keep using fossil fuels?

For Chew, humans will be able to withstand climate change.

In fact, he finds that if temperatures rise by 2°C by 2100, humanity will be fine, but if environmentalists succeed in getting the world to zero fossil fuels, "the world will die off".

Chew believes that the developing world needs fossil fuels for development so they can enjoy the same nice things the developed world has.

All that being said, Chew believes that we will eventually need to transition out of fossil fuels.

While I thought perhaps there might be common ground here between Chew and environmental advocates, his elaboration quickly proves me wrong.

"Fossil fuel is finite commodity, I accept that. Fossil fuels may run out some time in the future. My educated guess is that, a far future, maybe 200, 300 or 400 years later, but not immediately," Chew opined.

So, instead of keeping fossil fuels in the ground and finding alternatives now, Chew thinks we should use up all the fossil fuels and switch to alternatives only when it runs out.

"I think especially for developing countries, they should use fossil fuels as much as possible to develop themselves and then slowly transition to the only form of clean energy, which is nuclear."

I posed another question to Chew: if renewables could provide us the energy we need for development, why stick to fossil fuels?

For him, renewables are just not as cost-efficient as fossil fuels.

To add, he suggests that the production of solar panels are "highly energy intensive" and "material intensive".

Chew argued that "10 times more materials" need to be mined from the Earth to make solar panels that could produce the same amount of energy as fossil fuels.

"If let's say environmentalist, allegedly, cared for the environment, they will not want humanity to mine more minerals, but they're [instead lobbying against] fossil fuels. It's just that they turn a blind eye to it," Chew added.

I checked it up and Chew could be right — solar panel production may indeed have impacts on the environment.

However, there are also studies which compared the life cycles of fossil fuels and renewables which found that the latter produces less emissions than the former.

Solving poverty is his priority

At one point, I asked Chew what he considered the most significant world issue.

“Solving poverty,” the contrarian replied in a heartbeat.

Chew told me that according to a UN report which surveyed seven million people globally, action on climate change came up last out of a list of 16 priorities, while access to education topped the list.

"So, my point is that even though climate activism is emboldened by the global media, they are not reflective of the sentiments on the ground", Chew opined.

The said report was published in 2014, and a new survey is underway.

Seeing the inefficiencies in the policies urged by environmentalists, Chew slammed environmental advocates as being "anti-human" and "pro-suffering".

That being said, Chew is not closed off to changing his mind on the urgency for climate action.

"If the economic metrics of humanity is going down, I'll change my mind. Metrics like lifespan, access to healthcare and education and human development index. If they are coming down for whatever reasons and it is linked to higher global temperatures, I will definitely change my mind."

And then came "Fearless WingChun"

I was left with the impression that Chew was a reasonable man after chatting with him.

During moments of disagreement, he listened and reasoned calmly.

In fact, he admits that he is "glad" whenever he has a pleasant conversation with an environmental advocate, one in which both sides hear each other out.

For me, I understood his “energy humanism” to mean a movement focused on improving the quality of life for all humans through the use of cheap energy. In Chew’s mind, that was fossil fuels.

I concluded that he was just convinced by a different set of number and figures, and concerned with a different world issue.

To me, that is fine. No harm, no foul.

In fact, for his view that the world is better off today and will be better off in the future through human ingenuity, I would go so far as to call him an optimist.

Then, I visited his YouTube channel.

On YouTube, Chew is “Fearless WingChun”. He has branded his channel as “Energy Humanist SG”.

His videos are complete with a flashy intro, accompanied by a funky tune.

As "Fearless WingChun", Chew seems to adopt a more incendiary tone.

"Ok, so this is one of my favourite arguments to trigger environmentalists and alarmists," he declares in a video.

He then kindly offers a trigger warning to “fragile environmental snowflakes”.

In a video, Chew expounds further why he wants to start a movement:

“I started this movement because beyond interpersonal politeness, beyond basic decorum, I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired of pretending that you environmentalists are better than me. I'd like to prove that you environmentalists are not factually correct and not morally superior. Subscribe to this channel and help me gain momentum because I want to debate environmentalists groups … just bring it."'

Shortly after, Chew appeals to the YouTube community to join him to "fight for humanity against the envrionmentalists".

"Show the environmentalists that we are too big and too smart to be bullied," Chew declared.

After sitting through several of his videos, I found myself struggling to reconcile the person I had spoken to with the person in the videos.

The personal grievance he told me about seemed to have morphed into a personal vendetta on YouTube.

I reached out to Chew again to ask about his channel.

Felt bullied

He told me that the YouTube channel was just another way for him to “pushback against the environmentalists”.

On why he feels that he is being bullied, Chew finds himself inconvenienced in his personal life and on the receiving end of lots of finger-wagging.

"Why don't you use a tumbler? Why do I have to pay for plastic bag? Why do I have to sort my rubbish?" Chew recounted.

I pushed back on this, and asked where the inconvenience was if he still had the choice to use plastic bottles if he wanted.

"I am inconvenienced by them what, in my personal life? Like, you're not a good person unless you use a tote bag, a metal straw," Chew responded.

While no one has told him in his face that he was not a good person, they have "indirectly" done so through their messaging on social media, he explained.

As for why “Fearless WingChun”, Chew simply said, "Hmm, YouTube personalities have alias right?"

“'Fearless' is from Jet Li's movie 'Fearless' where he played Ho Yuanjia, a martial artist who went around challenging other Kung Fu schools. 'WingChun' is from Donnie Yen's movie 'Ip Man', where Ip Man took on 10 Japanese goons at the same time and beat them to pulps. So, I do see myself challenging and fighting environmentalists.”

Chew then admitted that he was "new to the game" and asked if this was how things worked.

Besides the YouTube channel, there were also the photos Chew shared.

Donning his Fearless WingChun persona, he went to Hong Lim Park with props to snap this meme-inspired photo.

In the photos his T-shirt appeared to have been updated to include the "SG" logo.

On the back of it, a string of Chinese characters read: "The courage to be hated is my sense of superiority".

Like an evangelist preaching the way to salvation, Chew tells me he goes to different events from different organisers “to spread [his] message to people who allegedly care for humanity and the environment.”

Armed with two files worth of "evidence" in the form of graphs, statistics, and quotations, Chew confessed that he "enjoys telling people that they are wrong".

"Truth be told, when I started I was very bad in answering theses challenges, but over one to two years I have grown in my communications skills. I hope to still improve."

So who is this guy?

Before my conversation with him, I ardently believed that Chew's non-belief in climate change was simplistic and wrong.

After speaking to him, I found his perspective to be more nuanced than I thought.

I found him to be an earnest interlocutor who simply held a different view.

However, the photos, together with his YouTube persona, altered my impression of him again.

It seemed that Chew knows full well about how his stance will gain him notoriety and revels in that fact, perhaps a little bit too much.

When deciding on what to name his YouTube persona, Chew could have been "Mr Energy Humanist" — straight to the point. After all, one of YouTube's biggest star right now calls himself "Mr Beast".

He could also simply be "Henry Chew".

Instead, he has chosen to be “Fearless WingChun” — the name a mishmash of two heroic characters rising up against all odds — the protagonist and the superhero.

I wondered if he saw himself as something more than just someone who disagreed and felt his purpose was greater than simply disagreeing.

By now, my perception of Chew has swung back and forth between two extremes like a pendulum.

Should I have left Chew alone then, if he was simply trying to stir up trouble?

Then, I paused and remembered that a key nuance of Chew's perspective was that he did not disagree that anthropogenic climate change was a thing, just the pace of it and how it should be dealt with.

Considering this, simply dismissing Chew as wacky or as a trouble-making climate change 'denier' would be foolish too.

After all, his view on things could very well be a glimpse into the minds of those beyond the usual circle of people who are actively concerned about climate change.

In this case, understanding the nuances of Chew's beliefs can be helpful.

Although I couldn't change Chew's mind, perhaps someone else can.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng, Fearless WingChun/YouTube