Harry Potter's Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Let's raise our wands for Gambon.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 29, 2023, 07:34 AM

Harry Potter's Albus Dumbledore actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away.

He was 82.

Gambon acted in six out of eight Harry Potter films.

According to BBC, his wife Lady Anne Gambon and son Fergus Gambon revealed that he passed away peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, following a bout of pneumonia.

Tributes, including a lengthy and emotional one by Daniel Radcliffe

Various Harry Potter co-stars paid tribute to Gambon.

Daniel Radcliffe, who acted as Harry Potter shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to Gambon in Variety, calling him "one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with".

“With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun,” Radcliffe, who does not have a social media account, wrote in Variety.

“Despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious", Radcliffe said.

"He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket," he said.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, said Gambon was a legend, both on and off the camera.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340)

Rupert Grint, who acted as Ron Weasley, shared Gambon was his role model for "finding the fun and eccentricities in life".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Top image via Harry Potter Universe/X and Daniel Radcliffe's Instagram

