Hardwell & Alan Walker to perform at Marquee S'pore on Sep. 15 & 16 respectively

World-famous DJs Hardwell and Alan Walker will be performing at Marquee nightclub in Singapore this F1 weekend.

Hardwell, who is known for hits like "Spaceman" and "Never Say Goodbye", will be performing tonight (Sep.15).

Walker, who has produced songs like "Faded" and "On My Way", will be performing on Sep. 16.

Regular tickets are sold out, but two-night passes are still available on Marquee’s website.

Returning to Singapore

The last time Hardwell was here was in December 2022, performing at the same venue in Marquee.

This is also not Walker's first time spinning in Singapore, as he has performed at Marina Bay Sands Expo in September 2022 as part of his "Walkerverse" world tour.

Top image from @marqueesingapore on Instagram.