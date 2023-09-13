President Halimah's 'sterling' performance in office helps S'poreans look past race in electing head of state: political analyst

President Halimah Yacob's "sterling" performance in office has convinced Singaporeans to become more confident that race would only be a small factor in electing their head of state, said Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

President Halimah was sworn into office on Sep. 14, 2017, after she became the only person who was granted a certificate of eligibility by the Presidential Elections Committee.

As she had decided not to stand for re-election in the Presidential Election 2023, her six-year term came to an end on Sep. 13.

She will be succeeded by Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who will be inaugurated as Singapore's ninth president on Thursday after scoring a whopping 70.41 per cent of the votes cast in the Presidential Election 2023.

Helped S'poreans to look past race

For Koh, the outcome of the Presidential Election 2023 was in line with the findings from a survey conducted by IPS and CNA in early 2022.

According to the survey, more Singaporeans were prepared to look past the race factor and consider electing a non-Chinese individual as the head of state, as compared to 2016, when the first edition of the survey was conducted.

One possible reason for this shift in sentiments could be attributed to the system of reserving the presidential election for minorities, contended Koh.

This is because it prompted a "national reflection" to think about race, whether it would matter as the prime factor in shaping voters' decision-making, and whether Singaporeans are prepared to look at other factors when it comes to electing their president.

Here, President Halimah's track record of doing a "sterling job in the office" and winning trust on the ground during her term helped Singaporeans become more confident that race would only be a very small factor in electing a head of state in the Singapore context:

"Over the [last] six years, Madam Halimah has really done such a sterling job in terms of her ceremonial role [and], in terms of her community role engaging on the ground. Thirdly, because of Covid-19, her custodial role and how thoughtful she was in rallying around the country through those trouble times caused us to see that, well past race, we should look at a person's value system, commitment to the country, in addition to competence, when we elect someone to the role," added Koh.

Carried out meritocracy, multiracialism & stewardship

More holistically, over the past six years, President Halimah has also carried out the three values she committed herself to in her inauguration speech in 2017: meritocracy, multiracialism, and stewardship, said Koh.

On meritocracy:

"You have seen her commitment to many social causes to uplift the lives of the disadvantaged. What is really outstanding is her support for those with disabilities and giving people with mental health challenges the support they need to bounce back and build sustainable livelihoods. Also, she encouraged young workers through her union work, with continued connection with union leaders, to really make people believe that work pays in spite of the pandemic. She's done that and promoted the causes of essential workers."

On multiracialism:

"[President Halimah] is the patron of several groups that promote harmony in spite of diversity or harmony within diversity. Most recently, this year, she launched the Harmony Champions Programme for Roses of Peace. This is really trying to promote the idea of multiracialism and social cohesion among young Singaporeans. What is really outstanding is the fact that she convened two international conferences on cohesive societies, and this brought the world together to look at how, in spite of ethnic, national, and religious diversity, societies can still come together and find ways in which to help people live together, work together, and live in solidarity. This [effort] allowed us to profile not just what Singapore has done, but get good lessons from the rest of the world. It promoted the idea that it is possible to live in harmony despite the diversity and push all that message out again to the rest of the world. This is not just a national legacy. It will [also] leave a long-lasting international legacy in this area of multiracialism."

Finally, on stewardship:

"President Halimah will be remembered as the Covid-19 president. Three years of very, very difficult times that we faced, as the world did too. She pored through with proposals of the government to try and provide support packages to save lives and livelihoods. Madam Halimah will always be remembered for approving five draw-downs on past national reserves, amounting to no less than S$69 billion. [...] She is understood to have convened many, many meetings with government and government officials to pull through their plans for helping Singapore and Singaporeans survive the pandemic. We will remember that it wasn't just a mere check off plans process, but she was very detailed and exercised careful stewardship of Singapore's past national reserves in order to figure out whether those reserves would be well-used to help Singapore to get through the crisis, but also not prejudice long-term sustainability of our fiscal resources."

