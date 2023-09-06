S’pore man, 30, tries to help colleague save money by curbing her food delivery addiction

My colleague Aisyah has a problem.

A spending problem.

When it comes down to it, I think the major contributing factor to her lengthy credit card bills is her expenditure on food — specifically food delivery.

Here’s an example:

As a solid friend and caring colleague, I decided to take it upon myself to help Aisyah save a little.

Intervention 1

The first form of intervention: introduce Aisyah to the joys of home cooking.

Yes, cooking can be a time-consuming exercise.

Not only do you have to prepare the ingredients and take the time to cook it, but there’s also the time needed to go grocery shopping before and clean up after.

But if you keep your meals relatively simple and cook a big batch that you can then eat for the rest of the week, you could be looking at some serious savings.

That’s not all; how about the satisfaction of eating something that you’ve worked hard to create, the fruit of your labour?

The problem:

Intervention 2

So maybe not everyone has the patience (or talent) for cooking.

But most people can go out and buy food, right?

Singapore is famed for its relatively affordable food options, and most of us live close to hawker centres, food courts, or coffee shops where it's possible to get a meal under S$10.

There’s also a wide variety of food options, so you could conceivably go to the same hawker centre every day and eat something different.

There’s only one problem:

and...

Intervention 3

The thing about walking with a friend through their problems is that it takes perseverance — no one heals overnight.

From my cursory research online, it seems that the key to helping people get over their bad habits is to help them form new ones.

And seeing that it had been hard to get Aisyah to adopt any of my interventions, I decided that we needed to take simple, baby steps.

Here’s where GrabFood Saver came in.

Choosing saver delivery allows you to save up to 40 per cent off delivery fees if you don't mind waiting a little longer for your food.

It’s presented as an option for users before they check out and is available for almost every merchant on the Grab app.

In fact, the longer waiting time can be mitigated if you plan a little earlier.

But most importantly, it kept Aisyah happy, which is a win in my book.

Writing this Grab-sponsored article, made this writer decide to order in using GrabFood Saver.

