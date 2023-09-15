SNSD's YoonA coming to S'pore on Sep. 28 for Estée Lauder events

South Korean actress and Girls' Generation member Im YoonA is coming to Singapore.

She will make a special appearance as Estée Lauder's Asia Pacific ambassador.

YoonA will attend two of the brand events happening on the same day:

Estée Lauder's ION Orchard Boutique at 11am

Beauty Sleep Lounge, Paragon Atrium Level 1 at 6:30pm

Chance to see YoonA

The first 50 shoppers who purchase The Hydrated Radiance Set from Estée Lauder will also be invited to the Estée Lauder zone for either events.

The set can be purchased from 12pm today (Sep. 15), at Estée Lauder's ION Orchard Boutique and Metro Paragon counter.

It is limited to one purchase per person.

Top image from @yoona_lim and Estée Lauder on Instagram.