S'pore finance-related jobs gender pay gap shrunk from 27.1% to 15.6% in past decade

Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng said there is still a gap partly because more men are in higher-paying occupations.

Khine Zin Htet | September 20, 2023, 07:10 PM

The gender pay gap for finance roles in Singapore narrowed to 15.6 per cent in 2022, from a 27.1 per cent gap in 2012, a decade ago, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng revealed in response to a parliamentary question from Pioneer SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Patrick Tay Teck Guan on Sep. 19, 2023.

In the written response, Tan said that while the gap has decreased, there is still a gap partly because more men are in higher-paying occupations.

These occupations include managing directors, chief executive officers, and fund or portfolio managers in this sector, Tan wrote.

He also said the gender pay gap does not account for other factors, such as differences in hours worked, experience and education.

"If we account for these factors, the gender pay gap would be lower," he added.

Addressing the current gender pay gap

On what is being done to address the current gender pay gap, Tan responded that they are working to help employees better balance work and family responsibilities so that they are able to maximise their potential at work.

This is particularly important for women, who tend to bear heavier caregiving responsibilities at home.

He also mentioned practices like flexible work arrangements and networking and mentorship programmes that can help women better manage and progress in their work.

Additionally, parental leave schemes have also been enhanced to promote greater sharing of caregiving duties across genders.

Earlier in the parliament session, a bill was passed to increase paternal leave for fathers of Singaporean children born from Jan. 1, 2024, from two weeks to four weeks.

He also referred to the upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL), which aims to strengthen protections against common forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on sex, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities.

On Aug. 4, 2023, the government released the final set of recommendations by the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness for the WFL.

Tan then described the legislation as a "significant milestone in building fairer and more harmonious workplaces, and will send a strong signal that there is no place for workplace discrimination in Singapore".

Top photo from Andrew Neel/Unsplash

