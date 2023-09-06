4 shop-for-free minimarts stock up fresh local produce for lower-income families with S$300,000 from Resorts World Sentosa

Four Food from the Heart community shops will now provide fresh produce from local farms to lower-income families.

These supplies, which include Chinese cabbage, spinach, Chinese broccoli, endives, and eggs, are funded under the RWS Eat Well @ Community Shop initiative.

Under the initiative, households served by these community shops can now select two additional items from the fresh food category every month for free, complementing the existing 12 essential non-perishable food items that each household is entitled to.

According to a press release on Sep. 4, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has contributed S$300,000 to fund the supplies of fresh produce to four shop-for-free minimarts — located at Boon Lay, Lengkok Bahru, Mountbatten, and Punggol — for the next three years.

A total of 2,400 lower-income families will benefit from this initiative.

Lower-income families get fresh produce on top of other essentials

The collaboration between the two organisations aims to address the challenges faced by families who have adapted their grocery shopping strategies to cope with higher living costs.

To cope with rising cost of living, some lower-income families choose food with a longer shelf life, which comes at the expense of balanced nutrition, an FFTH dipstick survey revealed.

A shopper at Community Shop @ Boon Lay, Siti Rosninah, said that she preferred to get non-perishable such as cooking oil and canned food from the shop to stretch her family's household expenses through the months.

“If I choose to get spinach, that can only last my big family for one meal. But if I choose biscuits and bread spreads, my children can have them over many meals. The savings on food can instead go into paying for other bills, like electricity and my children’s stationery.”

With the new initiative, she can now bring home some fresh produce with the extra credits provided.

Siti said, "With the extra credits, I can make nutritious spinach soup for my five children more often.”

85-year-old Koh Choon Hui, who lives by herself gets her necessities from the Community Shop, is also glad that she can now add fresh vegetables and eggs to her vermicelli soup and porridge more often than before.

An uptake in redemption of fresh produce

Prior to the collaboration, FFTH observed a mere five per cent redemption of its fresh food category across its four community shops in early 2022.

Since its rollout in March 2023, the RWS Eat Well @ Community Shop programme led to a four-fold surge in the redemption of fresh produce, amounting to nearly 9,000 redemptions at FFTH community shops.

The top favourite fresh produce among the families are Chinese cabbage, choy sum, and eggs.

Specifically, eggs make up almost half of all redeemed local fresh produce items due to their popularity as a protein source.

