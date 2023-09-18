Flipper's closing down Takashimaya outlet

Flipper's, famous for their souffle pancakes, is closing down its Takashimaya outlet soon.

The announcement of the outlet's impending closure was made on social media on Sep. 18, 2023.

Flipper's opened its Takashimaya outlet in November 2020, a first in Southeast Asia.

The chain originates from Japan.

The announcement added that the outlet at basement one is relocating to a new location in the west, but no other details were provided.

As part of its move, Flipper's will be holding a promotion at the Takashimaya outlet from Sep. 18 until closing day — a date that is undisclosed.

The offer is valid from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Any pancake order will come with one free complimentary maple butter cream pancake, up to a maximum of two complimentary pancakes per table.

"Once again, thank you for being a part of our Flipper's family at Takashimaya. It's not a farewell, but rather a 'see you soon' in a different setting," Flipper's wrote.

Top photos via here & here