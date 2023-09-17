Back

F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Ferrari mechanics flexing their muscles has TikTok drooling

Ferrarizz.

Ruth Chai | September 17, 2023, 12:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

At the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix, a couple of mechanics from Scuderia Ferrari caught the attention of TikTokers with some exercise.

TikTok user @chuubij uploaded a video on Sep. 16 which showed Ferrari mechanics stretching in the garage.

@chuubij bless the eyes 👀✨ #f1 #ferrari #ferrarimechanic ♬ Smooth Operator (TikTok Remix) - Pandora's Box

Them muscles

The mechanics were standing spaced out in the garage and along the pit lane, each holding a red exercise band.

The video then zoomed into one mechanic in particular, his back and arm muscles flexing as he pulled the exercise band.

Screenshot via TikTok

In the background, a man wearing a microphone looked to be conducting the exercises.

The mechanics then lifted the band over their heads and behind their backs.

Screenshot via TikTok

The mechanics then continued with a few more stretching exercises before the video ended.

The soundtrack to the video was also a remix version of the song "Smooth operator", a song famously hailed as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's theme song.

Sainz is known for singing this song over the radio during races.

Obviously, commenters went wild over their hot bods.

Screenshot via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

Not the first time

The top comment on the TikTok post wondered if the man who @chuubij zoomed in on was "the famous trolley jack guy".

Screenshot via TikTok

Who is "the famous trolley jack guy", you may ask?

Earlier this year, another clip of a jacked Ferarri mechanic also went viral.

 

@nicwe66 Excuse me Ferrari man?! #fyp #f1tiktok #f1 ♬ Hey Sexy Lady [Feat. Brian & Tony Gold] - Shaggy

In the video, a mechanic can be seen lowering the car down and suavely tossing the car jack to another mechanic.

He then walks backwards past the camera, gesturing instructions to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

His smouldering gaze and toned physique has garnered the short clip 18 million likes.

It appears that the man from this clip and the man from @chuubij's clip are the same according to commenters.

Commenters on both videos helpfully pointed out that the man's name is Alessandro Fusaro.

Photo via TikTok

Screenshot via TikTok

He's not just any mechanic, but Leclerc's chief mechanic.

Top photo via TikTok

Motorcyclist, 49, dies after self-skidding along ECP, car driver helping with investigations

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

September 17, 2023, 11:40 AM

Mothership Finds Out: Why are S'pore malls so boring?

We take a look.

September 17, 2023, 08:36 AM

F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinches pole position, Red Bull drivers out of top 10

Smooth operator.

September 17, 2023, 02:25 AM

Chen Bolin, Seungri among celebs spotted in S'pore during F1 weekend

More to come.

September 16, 2023, 08:51 PM

DPM Lawrence Wong's wife steals hearts with appearance at President Tharman's inauguration

TikTok collectively lost its mind over her.

September 16, 2023, 07:30 PM

SMRT unveils S'pore's longest hand-drawn historical art mural at Tanjong Pagar MRT station

The mural depicts Singapore's transformation over 200 years.

September 16, 2023, 06:48 PM

TikTok makes US employees return to office, track office attendance using app 

Big brother is watching you.

September 16, 2023, 06:42 PM

Immersive musical tour in Katong questions what it means to be Peranakan

A combination of performing arts and guided tour.

September 16, 2023, 06:34 PM

Red Bull F1 drivers race around Jewel in floor-cleaning machines

Checo is either still really bad at track limits or very, very good at track limits.

September 16, 2023, 06:03 PM

Bougainvillea flowers on overhead bridges are one of Lee Kuan Yew's most endearing legacies

Remembering his legacy on his 100th birth anniversary.

September 16, 2023, 05:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.