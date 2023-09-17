F1 S'pore Grand Prix: Ferrari mechanics flexing their muscles has TikTok drooling

At the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix, a couple of mechanics from Scuderia Ferrari caught the attention of TikTokers with some exercise.

TikTok user @chuubij uploaded a video on Sep. 16 which showed Ferrari mechanics stretching in the garage.

Them muscles

The mechanics were standing spaced out in the garage and along the pit lane, each holding a red exercise band.

The video then zoomed into one mechanic in particular, his back and arm muscles flexing as he pulled the exercise band.

In the background, a man wearing a microphone looked to be conducting the exercises.

The mechanics then lifted the band over their heads and behind their backs.

The mechanics then continued with a few more stretching exercises before the video ended.

The soundtrack to the video was also a remix version of the song "Smooth operator", a song famously hailed as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's theme song.

Sainz is known for singing this song over the radio during races.

Obviously, commenters went wild over their hot bods.

Not the first time

The top comment on the TikTok post wondered if the man who @chuubij zoomed in on was "the famous trolley jack guy".

Who is "the famous trolley jack guy", you may ask?

Earlier this year, another clip of a jacked Ferarri mechanic also went viral.

In the video, a mechanic can be seen lowering the car down and suavely tossing the car jack to another mechanic.

He then walks backwards past the camera, gesturing instructions to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

His smouldering gaze and toned physique has garnered the short clip 18 million likes.

It appears that the man from this clip and the man from @chuubij's clip are the same according to commenters.

Commenters on both videos helpfully pointed out that the man's name is Alessandro Fusaro.

He's not just any mechanic, but Leclerc's chief mechanic.

Top photo via TikTok