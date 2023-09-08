Scam ad using PM Lee’s image now circulating with Pritam Singh's image instead

If you've seen an online advertisement with Pritam Singh's photo, be warned because it is most likely a scam.

Likely a scam

The advertisement, which appears as a web banner, leads to an article bearing the Leader of the Opposition's photo, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The article's headline reads: "SPECIAL REPORT: Pritam Singh’s Latest Investment Has The Government And Big Banks Terrified."

Same same but different

The headline resembles that of another article that Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong denounced as a fake ad in a Jul. 22, 2023 Facebook post.

In his post, PM Lee also cautioned Singaporeans against responding to other similar ads bearing his name and image.

The article PM Lee was referring to had used his name and photo and its headline read "SPECIAL REPORT: Lee Hsien Loong’s Latest Investment Has The Government And Big Banks Terrified".

Both articles attempt to replicate the interface of the CNA news website, perhaps in an attempt to hoodwink unsuspecting users.

However, in the current instance of the article with Pritam Singh's name and image, the URL does not correspond to that of CNA's.

Links within the article lead to a purported trading platform promising instant earnings.

The article also seemed to have forgotten to switch out PM Lee's name with that of Singh's as the former's name was mentioned twice.

Action taken against ad

A Google spokesperson told ST it has "taken action on the ad".

Mothership has reached out to Singh and the Workers’ Party for comment.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Facebook of Pritam Singh and Lee Hsien Loong