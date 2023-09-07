Back

Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap back serving Kaki Bukit residents at Meet-the-People session

Zhangxin Zheng | September 07, 2023, 11:26 AM

After six weeks of hospitalisation leave and two angioplasty procedures, Workers' Party's (WP) vice chairman Faisal Manap, who is the Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC, is back to serve residents.

According to WP's Facebook post on Sep. 7, Faisal met residents from Kaki Bukit Division at the Meet-the-People session on Wednesday night.

The party also described the 48-year-old as "revitalised" and is prepared to resume his duties.

Faisal also expressed gratitude to other WP MPs and former MPs Low Thia Khiang, Png Eng Huat and Lee Li Lian for covering his duties while he's away, the post wrote.

In late July, the MP was admitted to the intensive care unit for a cardiac condition.

Top photos via Workers' Party/Facebook

