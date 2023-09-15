Abuse, humiliation & gaslighting: How a S’porean man wrecked the lives of at least 2 young women

A 30-year-old man, R, will be charged in court on Sep. 15, 2023, for distributing intimate images without consent.

Two of his alleged victims spoke to Mothership the day before — hoping that their plight would serve as a warning for other women.

Charming and sweet talker

Ms A was 19 when she met R in a bar in Clarke Quay in September 2020.

His charm and sweet-talking quickly drew her in, and they started dating soon after.

Little did she know it would become a nightmare she never walked out of.

He was a “loving boyfriend” for a couple of months until a woman told her he was cheating on her in April 2021.

The woman claimed to have met R on a dating app but found out through a mutual friend that he was already dating Ms A.

Ms A didn’t believe R cheated on her, but he became different when she eventually confronted him about it.

He started verbally abusing her, humiliating her for doubting his “loyalty” and making her feel bad about herself.

He claimed he was trying to socialise and “make friends”.

However, more girls approached her soon after, telling her about his infidelity.

He denied it, claiming that the girls had no evidence, and he became increasingly abusive, even threatening her with violence.

Despite the abuse, she always found herself “forgiving” him, as he always had had a way to manipulate her into doing so.

The psychological roller coaster made her lose 10kg within two months. She even once contemplated suicide.

“I was made to believe that it was just a rough phase when in fact, it was abuse. I never voiced out about it to anyone else as I was afraid of the consequences I would have to deal with if he found out. “

One day, she found out she was pregnant.

"Alone and completely abandoned"

Ms A told R about her pregnancy, and he started distancing himself from her.

She felt “alone and completely abandoned” when he didn’t show any concern for her.

One night, when he claimed he was busy at work, she saw a picture of him on social media partying at another person’s house with other girls.

He even deleted all the photos of them together on social media.

When she realised what was happening, she went to find him at his place the next morning to confront him.

She said things became flared up and claimed he even got physical.

Then, she decided to get an abortion and split up with him in November 2021.

She was traumatised by their relationship but started to heal after almost two years.

Around June 2023, Ms B contacted her and said she discovered R had circulated both their compromising intimate photos with his friends.

Loving boyfriend turned into nightmare

Ms B, 26, said she also met him at a bar in May 2022. She was charmed by him, and they started dating not long after.

R claimed he owned the bar and started borrowing money from her soon after, promising to return in full.

Her friends told her he dated her for money, but she didn’t believe them until another girl told Ms B that he was cheating on her.

By then, she said she had lent him around S$10,000.

She asked for her money back but, instead, she received “a series of lies, betrayal and gaslighting.”

She said he consistently blamed her for his business problems even though she entered his life when his business failed.

Sent intimate photos of his girlfriends to his friends

She said she still managed to get back around S$5,000, with more scheduled repayments.

However, in April 2023, she received a “disturbing text message” from a “concerned friend”, telling her that R had sent her compromising intimate photos to a Telegram group with his friends.

She said she was shocked as she had never consented for him to take the images.

Ms B said she felt very violated and disgusted as some of the people in the chat group were also her friends.

She went to the police immediately and soon realised she was not the only victim.

She said the police arrested him after investigations.

Voice out against domestic violence

Both women said their relationship with R had left them with trauma, but they were fortunate to have family and friends to help them pull through.

They also appreciate that he would not “get away” with what he had done, as he was arrested and would be judged by the law.

While it might not be closure yet, they hope that by sharing their story, women like them will be encouraged to voice out against domestic violence and seek necessary help, as there will always be someone out there who could help you.

National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH): 1800-777-0000

AWARE: 1800-777-5555

PAVE(family violence): 6555-0390

Tinkle Friend (for Primary School Children): 1800-274-4788

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

