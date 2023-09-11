Back

Man, 30, from Sri Lanka charged with alleged murder of wife, 32, in East Coast hotel

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Syahindah Ishak | September 11, 2023, 11:03 AM

A 30-year-old man from Sri Lanka was charged with the alleged murder of his 32-year-old wife at a hotel along East Coast Road.

Eshan Tharaka Koottage appeared in court via video link on Monday (Sep. 11) morning.

He was dressed in white, and his charge was read to him in Sinhalese by a court interpreter.

Eshan will be remanded for one week, with permission to be taken out for investigations and scene revisitation.

According to the court interpreter, Eshan requested to speak to the Sri Lankan High Commission Officer and wants the state to provide him with a lawyer for future proceedings.

The prosecution stated that Eshan should not be allowed to communicate with anyone as investigations are ongoing.

Eshan will return to court on Sep. 18, 2023.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Background

Eshan was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on Sep. 9, 2023.

Police said in a news release that he went to Marine Parade NPC at around 5:05pm to inform officers that he had killed his wife at a hotel along East Coast Road.

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, the hotel involved is the Holiday Inn Express Katong Square, located next to the i12 Katong shopping mall.

Upon the police’s arrival at the hotel, officers found a woman lying motionless with a slash wound in the hotel room.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A knife, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

