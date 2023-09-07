Back

S'porean cyclist, 32, who jumped on car bonnet in East Coast, charged with harassment instead of rash act

She is accused of using threatening behaviour towards the driver of the car she jumped on.

Fiona Tan | September 07, 2023, 04:34 PM

The Singaporean cyclist who allegedly jumped on a car bonnet during an altercation along East Coast Road has had her charge for rash act endangering the safety of others withdrawn.

Nicolette Tan Shi-en, 32,  is now charged with causing harassment by "using threatening behaviour" instead.

A recap of the incident

The cyclist, Tan, and a motorist, Elaine Michele Ow, got into an altercation along East Coast Road on the afternoon of Jun. 2, 2023.

Footages of the incident went viral on social media, where Tan could be seen allegedly confronting and then jumping on Ow's car bonnet.

Ow could be seen allegedly driving off with Tan on her bonnet.

On Jun. 7, 2023, Tan and Ow were each handed one charge of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others for their actions.

On top of the rash act charge, Tan was also handed one count of obstructing the public way by blocking Ow's vehicle.

Rash act charge withdrawn

According to court records, Tan's charge for committing a rash act was withdrawn on Sep. 7, 2023.

Instead, Tan was handed a harassment charge.

The new charge sheet said she is accused of using threatening behaviour towards Ow by stopping her bicycle in front of Ow's car, aggressively confronting her, and opening Ow's car door.

Pre-trial conferences for both women's cases are set to commence on Oct. 6, 2023.

For the charge of committing a rash act endangering the safety of others, Tan can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$2,500.

If convicted of harassment, Tan can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

