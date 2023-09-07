British man, 55, charged for allegedly triggering Bugis condo-hotel fire alarm while drunk

A British man allegedly falsely triggered the fire alarms at Duo Residences along Fraser Street after he had a dispute with the security officers while drunk.

The 55-year-old, Jonathan Neal, was charged on Sep. 7, 2023, with three counts of mischief and two counts of giving false alarm of fire to the civil defence force.

Drunken dispute

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a Sep. 6, 2023 news release that they were alerted to a case of a drunken man allegedly causing trouble at the hotel and residential mixed development at about 1am on Jul. 13, 2023.

SPF's preliminary investigations revealed that the man had a dispute with the security officers at the apartment and allegedly damaged the fire alarm activation panels, which triggered the fire alarm.

The false alarm fire caused at least 50 hotel guests to evacuate.

The man was subsequently arrested at the scene for his actions.

Five charges

According to court records and documents seen by Mothership, Neal is in Singapore on an employment pass.

Neal committed the alleged offences between 12:56am to 1:06am at Duo Residences at 1 Fraser Street on Jul. 13.

The alleged offences are as follows:

breaking the glass of the emergency door release button located on the second level of the building;

denting the activation button of the fire alarm manual call point at a lift lobby on the second level;

denting the activation button of the fire alarm manual call point located at a basement lift lobby;

knowingly give a false alarm to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) by pressing the fire alarm manual call point at the lift lobby on the second level; and

knowingly give a false alarm to SCDF by pressing the fire alarm manual call point at a basement lift lobby.

Neal has hired a lawyer and is set to return to court on Oct. 4, 2023.

If convicted of mischief, Neal can be jailed for up to two years, given a fine, or both.

If convicted of causing a false alarm of fire, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image by Mothership