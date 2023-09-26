Back

Downtown Line to stop during controlled detonation of WWII bomb, delays of 15-20 min expected

Commuters may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes on the train or at the station before they can continue with their journey.

Winnie Li | September 26, 2023, 12:39 PM

TelegramWhatsappFor commuters who are taking the Downtown Line (DTL) on Sep. 26, 2023, do pay attention to station and train announcements when travelling.

This is because train services will be temporarily stopped when the controlled detonation of a war relic is about to take place, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a Facebook post.

Here, LTA was referring to the unexploded 100kg World War II (WWII) aerial bomb discovered during excavation works at a construction site in Bukit Timah on Sep. 20 noon.

As it was determined to be unsafe to move, the war relic must be disposed of on-site, said the Singapore Police Force in a Sep. 24 press release.

As a result, commuters may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes on the train or at the station before they can continue with their journey.

Background

Currently, a controlled on-site disposal of the war relic conducted by the Singapore Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is underway.

The detonation is scheduled to end at 7pm today.

Residents nearby can expect loud sounds during the controlled disposal, and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Additionally, affected residents and other stakeholders around the area will have to temporarily vacate their buildings during the controlled disposal operation.

A 200-metre cordon would also be set up around the war relic for the safety of the public.

During the controlled detonation, road closure will be imposed on Bukit Panjang Flyover (between Woodlands Road and Petir Road) and Upper Bukit Timah Road (between Petir Road and Cashew Road).

Image via Singapore Police Force

Top images via SPF and LTA/Facebook

