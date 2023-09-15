Woodleigh accident: Deliveryman, 46, dies on the way home to have his Sep. 11 birthday meal

A deliveryman, surnamed Lee, was riding his motorcycle on his way home when he met with an accident with a car in Woodleigh on Sep. 11 evening.

The 46-year-old became unconscious and died after he was conveyed to the hospital.

A 38-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

The deceased's son told Shin Min Daily News that his father was a factory deliveryman and was believed to have worked overtime that day as he usually would knock off at around 6pm.

He shared that Sep. 11 was his father's birthday, and the family had prepared a sumptuous dinner waiting for him to come home to celebrate.

Little did he expect to receive a call from a stranger who informed him that his father was hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The family members rushed to the hospital and arrived at around 10pm.

However, Lee sustained severe injuries on his head and passed away the next day.

The cause of death was cranio cerebral injuries, Lee's son told Shin Min.

"This was too sudden, we cannot accept it. My parents loved each other deeply and so the news was a heavy blow to my mother," the younger Lee said.

The accident happened at the junction of Upper Aljunied Road and Bidadari Park Drive at 8:14pm.

Lee's son said his father had been riding motorcycle since young and had been a careful rider.

He hopes anyone who witnessed the accident can come forward to provide some leads, as there was no dash camera footage and the driver claimed to not have seen Lee on the road.

"We only have footage of our father being resuscitated after the accident happened, but we don't know how the accident happened. We hope any passers-by can help us find out what happened," Lee's family told Shin Min.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News