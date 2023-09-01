Drinks stall that Tharman buys coffee from opens till late on Polling Day to show support

Nam Hong coffee stall, a drinks stall where Tharman Shanmugaratnam frequently purchases his coffee, extended its opening hours on Sep. 1, 2023, to express its support for the presidential candidate.

The stall owners told Mothership they knew he would stay up late and wanted to be there for him if he wanted to swing by for his coffee.

Previously, the stall, located at Taman Jurong Food Centre, made the headlines for selling coffee, tea, and Milo — including iced versions — all for under S$1.

According to the owners, typically, they would open their stall for business between 6am and 6:20am in the morning and close shop between 8pm and 8:30pm.

However, they had decided to keep their stall open till late today because they believed Tharman might swing by at night.

"Depending on when he will swing by, we will keep our stall open until then. If he swings by at midnight, we will wait for him. After all, we are his supporters," said the male owner.

The female owner also showed Mothership a presidential campaign poster of Tharman they placed at the front of the stall.

Tharman bought drinks from the stall last week

The male stall owner also revealed that Tharman, his wife Jane Ittogi, and his team had recently bought drinks from his stall last week.

However, the owner said he did not offer Tharman any discount as the stall's prices were already very low.

Top images via Mothership